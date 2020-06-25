Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP accuses YSRCP govt of negligence, scheming against Opposition amid rising COVID-19 cases in Andhra

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accused the YS Jaganmohan Reddy led government of showing negligence and scheming against Opposition leaders amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-06-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 12:31 IST
TDP accuses YSRCP govt of negligence, scheming against Opposition amid rising COVID-19 cases in Andhra
TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accused the YS Jaganmohan Reddy led government of showing negligence and scheming against Opposition leaders amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh. "The ruling party was playing games with the public health as it was evident from the corruption scams of COVID test kits purchase and fake bleaching powder," Naidu said.

"Another ugly face of the YSRCP Government was revealed in the tests conducted on the MLAs and MLCs during the recent budget session of Assembly," he said. "Earlier, the state government gave a report saying that TDP MLC G. Deepak Reddy tested positive and asked to admit himself in the quarantine centre. But, he already underwent RT-PCR test for COVID-19 at two locations in Telangana and tested negative. The trick was being used against Opposition leaders coming from neighbouring states," Naidu said.

As per the Central guidelines, TrueNet test would be initially conducted. If this test shows positive, then RT-PCR must be conducted for the confirmation. "Protocol was not followed in the case of an MLC. It is doubtful whether the government was using the tests were also for settling political scores," the TDP chief said. Naidu demanded that the state government explain why they wanted to send the TDP MLC to quarantine even before he was confirmed COVID-19 positive. "The government should also be answerable to the people whether the tests it is conducting on the people are reliable or not. It was condemnable that a person who tested negative for the virus has been falsely reported as positive," he further added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Will The Boys Season 2 release in July? What we know so far

Health News Summary: Colombia extends coronavirus lockdown measures until July 15; Australia reports first COVID-19 death in more than a month and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China taps World Bank official for U.S to strengthen trade negotiation team-sources

China is adding a new face to its trade negotiation team by appointing its chief representative at the World Bank to head the Finance Ministrys international cooperation department, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.Yang...

European stocks tumble on concerns over recovery

European shares fell again on Thursday on dimming prospects for a recovery in the global economy, but shares in Lufthansa soared after a major shareholder agreed to endorse a 9-billion-euro state bailout.The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.1 ...

Hawaii to implement pre-arrival COVID-19 test option as quarantine alternative

Hawaii will implement a pre-travel COVID-19 testing option for travelers to the U.S. state as an alternative to a two-week travel quarantine, its governor said, hours after the Department of Justice backed a lawsuit challenging the quaranti...

U.S. Senate police reform vote fails as Democrats reject Republican bill

A Republican bill to rein in police misconduct in the aftermath of George Floyds death in Minneapolis failed in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, leaving congressional efforts to address racial inequities in American policing at an impasse. Dem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020