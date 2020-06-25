Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leaders target Congress on Emergency anniversary

Shah said the interests of "one family" prevailed over the party and national interests, and questioned why the "Emergency mindset" still remained in the Congress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:10 IST
BJP leaders target Congress on Emergency anniversary

Senior BJP leaders slammed the Congress on the 45th anniversary of Emergency on Thursday, alleging it still suffered from the "Emergency mindset" and the interests of "one family" prevailed over those of the party and the country. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has often criticised Congress for imposing Emergency in 1975, made no mention of the party in his tweet but lauded the people who fought against it, Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders launched a broadside against the Congress.

Modi said the sacrifice of people who fought for democracy and suffered torture during Emergency will never be forgotten by the country. Shah said the interests of "one family" prevailed over the party and national interests, and questioned why the "Emergency mindset" still remained in the Congress. He said the "sad truth" was that leaders were feeling suffocated in the Congress.

"On this day, 45 years ago one family's greed for power led to the imposition of the Emergency. Overnight the nation was turned into a prison. The press, courts, free speech...all were trampled over. Atrocities were committed on the poor and downtrodden," he said in a series of tweets. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed Emergency, which suspended civil rights and elections, on June 25, 1975, and it continued till March 21, 1977. Opposition leaders and some even belonging to the Congress who were seen to be opposed Gandhi's style of governance were put behind bars.

Shah said due to the efforts of lakhs of people, the Emergency was lifted, democracy was restored in India but it remained absent in the Congress. "The interests of one family prevailed over party's interests and national interests. This sorry state of affairs thrives in today's Congress too!" he said.

Referring to a recent Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Shah said senior and younger members raised a few issues but they were shouted down. He said a Congress spokesperson was unceremoniously sacked. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the conduct of the Congress even now is to save "one family".

"I wonder, those who killed democracy 45 years ago are questioning the government today. The party that suppressed the entire system, ended the freedom of all and jailed scores of people, particularly from the opposition, is now raising slogans of freedom," he asked. Such politics will not work, Javadekar said.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said let the new generations draw the right lessons from Emergency, as he attacked the Congress for its "grossly undemocratic" behaviour which he claimed still continues. In a series of tweets, he said today is the day "to recall the heroic sacrifices of people of India against the grossly undemocratic behaviour of the Congress Party." Addressing Tamil Nadu BJP workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the "power hungry" Congress government took away people's rights by clamping Emergency this day 45 years, and it was anguishing when the same party spoke on democracy.

She also attacked the DMK, the main opposition party in the state, over its alliance with the Congress..

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

'Cyanide' Mohan gets life sentence in 20th murder case

Cyanide Mohan, a serial killer who has murdered several women using the deadly chemical after befriending and raping them, has been sentenced by a court here to life imprisonment for raping and murdering a woman from Kerala in 2009. Sixth A...

Volatile trade at bourses as IMF downgrade on growth projections dents investor confidence

Equity benchmark indices edged marginally lower on Thursday due to weak global cues after the International Monetary Fund forecast the global output to shrink by 4.9 per cent this year. A surge in coronavirus cases worldwide also spooked in...

WHO says getting backing it needs as France, Germany express support

France and Germany expressed their backing for the World Health Organization in fighting the coronavirus on Thursday, with Germany saying it will contribute some half billion euros in funding for the U.N. agency this year.WHO chief Tedros A...

FIR filed against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar over 'corona' remark on Sharad Pawar

An FIR was registered against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar in Pune on Thursday over his alleged corona remark on Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Padalkar had, on Wednesday, made a controversial remark terming Sharad Pawar a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020