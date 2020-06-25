Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indira Gandhi imposed emergency to save her PM's chair: Union Minister RS Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the nationwide emergency to save her PM's chair as her election to Lok Sabha from Raebareli was set aside by Allahabad High Court on the ground of malpractices.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:28 IST
Indira Gandhi imposed emergency to save her PM's chair: Union Minister RS Prasad
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad talking to reporters on the 45 years of emergency imposed during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's term.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the nationwide emergency to save her PM's chair as her election to Lok Sabha from Raebareli was set aside by Allahabad High Court on the ground of malpractices. "Today we recall the draconian day of 25 June 1975, when the then Congress Government led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed emergency to save her PM chair as her election to Lok Sabha from Raebareli was set aside by Allahabad High Court on the ground of malpractices," said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"During the emergency period, prominent leaders like JP Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chandrashekhar, LK Advani, and George Fernandes were arrested and tortured," he added. The Union Minister elaborated saying "even media was not spared and censorship was imposed. Even judiciary was not spared, those whose judgment Congress party found uncomfortable were superseded. Even the unmarried people were forcibly sterilized."

Ravi also slammed the slogan of "India is Indira and Indira is India," which was started by the then Congress leader Debakanta Baruah. "Debakanta Baruah coined the sycophantic slogan, "India is Indira and Indira is India." Back then, there was no limit to such sycophancy, he further said.

"Our leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Ananth Kumar, Sushma Swaraj, JP Nadda, and I opposed it and fought against the emergency as student leaders," he added. Lastly, he slammed the functioning of the Congress party, saying that whoever goes against the party leader Rahul Gandhi is sidelined in the party.

"To date, Congress party has continued with its 'darbar' culture where Gandhi family calls all the shots at the party. Even to this day, whoever suggests anything against Rahul Gandhi is sidelined in the party," he added. On 25 June 1975, late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had announced a national emergency. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal launches video-call facility for COVID-19 patients at LNJP hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a video call facility for coronavirus patients admitted at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash LNJP hospital here to talk to their loved ones. LNJP was declared a COVID-19 hospital on March 17...

2 Koreas mark war anniversary after pause in rising tensions

North and South Korea on Thursday marked the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War with largely subdued commemorations amid the coronavirus pandemic, a day after the North abruptly halted a pressure campaign against the South. Sou...

Pak expresses disappointment over US report that described it as 'safe harbor' for terrorists

Pakistan on Thursday expressed its disappointment over the US State Departments report which described the country as a safe harbor for regionally-focused terrorist groups. The State Department, in its Congressional-mandated 2019 Country Re...

'The money's gone': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion

Wirecard collapsed on Thursday owing creditors almost 4 billion after disclosing a gaping hole in its books in Germanys worst accounting scandal.The implosion of the payments company came a week after auditor EY refused to sign off its 2019...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020