Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. House poised for vote on Democratic police reform bill

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on sweeping police reform legislation on Thursday, amid concern that efforts to rein in police misconduct after the death of George Floyd could end in political stalemate. A day after Democrats blocked the Senate from moving ahead on a Republican bill, the House is due to consider legislation backed by Democrats including the Congressional Black Caucus, but opposed by President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress. Electric vehicle startup to unveil truck at former GM Ohio auto plant

Lordstown Motors Corp will show off its planned electric pickup truck at an event on Thursday as the startup seeks to begin producing vehicles at a former General Motors factory in northeast Ohio. Lordstown Motors, which hopes to start delivering the electric pickup to customers by January 2021 and is still working to raise additional capital, will face significant competition from other automakers. U.S. sees second-largest rise in new coronavirus cases since crisis began

The United States has recorded the second-largest increase in coronavirus cases since the health crisis began, with a rise of 35,588 new infections on Tuesday as a dozen states see infections surge, according to a Reuters tally. Florida saw a record increase on Wednesday of over 5,500 new cases. On Tuesday, Arizona, California, Mississippi and Nevada had record rises. Texas set a record on Monday. Americans split along party lines over green stimulus: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Americans are split along party lines over whether federal stimulus programs to boost the U.S. economy during the COVID-19 pandemic should prioritize clean energy businesses, according to a survey published by Reuters/Ipsos on Thursday. The results reveal the tricky politics around energy and the environment as lawmakers debate whether the twin economic and health crises sweeping the globe are an opportunity to speed the transition from fossil fuels. Three men indicted with murder of Black jogger in Georgia

Three white men arrested last month in the slaying of a Black man who was gunned down as he jogged through a suburban neighborhood in Georgia four months ago were indicted on Wednesday on murder and other charges. Video footage showing the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, in the coastal Georgia town of Brunswick emerged on social media and went viral in May, some 10 weeks after his death, stoking public outrage at the lack of arrests at that time. Amid U.S. reckoning on race, Black candidates harness voters' fervor for change

As election results trickled in from New York showing he was leading 31-year veteran Democratic Representative Eliot Engel, Jamaal Bowman told supporters he was part of a movement to deconstruct a system that is "literally killing us." "Eliot Engel...used to say that he was a thorn in the side of (President) Donald Trump," Bowman, a Black school principal running in his first political campaign, said on Tuesday night. "But you know what Donald Trump is more afraid of than anything else? A Black man with power." U.S. public more aware of racial inequality but still rejects reparations: Reuters/Ipsos polling

Americans are growing increasingly aware of racial inequality in the United States, but a large majority still oppose the use of one-time payments, known as reparations, to tackle the persistent wealth gap between Black and white citizens. According to Reuters/Ipsos polls this month, only one in five respondents agreed the United States should use "taxpayer money to pay damages to descendants of enslaved people in the United States." Trump team looks to revamp rallies after being rattled by Tulsa event

President Donald Trump's campaign is considering a new approach to his signature rallies to ease fears about the coronavirus and has not ruled out staff changes after his disappointing return to the trail in Oklahoma, advisers say. Other strategic shifts, including reinvigorating attacks on Democratic candidate Joe Biden, also are on the table as Trump trails his opponent in national polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election amid dissatisfaction over his response to the pandemic and U.S. civil rights protests. Biden to attack Trump on healthcare in election battleground

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday will visit the heart of must-win Pennsylvania to highlight healthcare policies that his campaign hopes will sway voters to choose him over President Donald Trump. As part of a slow creep out of his Delaware home amid coronavirus concerns to destinations further afield, Biden, who grew up in the Pennsylvania rust-belt city of Scranton, is headed to the city of Lancaster as part of a trip intended to weaken the Republican president's standing with swing-state voters. Timeline: Key events in the month since George Floyd's death

Thursday marks one month since George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd lay on the pavement in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd's death has sparked global protests about racial inequality and police brutality, and renewed pledges from some to fight racism.