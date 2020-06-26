Left Menu
Development News Edition

No lockdown in Bengaluru, improving state's economy is equally important: Yediyurappa

Though the state capital was considered a model for the entire country in COVID management and has seen a spike in cases during the last few days, the pandemic can be controlled if everyone cooperated, he said. His remarks come a day after Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Bengaluru is still 'safe' compared to the COVID-19 situation in other cities and states and had ruled out a fresh lockdown for now, putting to rest speculations that it was planning such a move in view of spike in cases.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-06-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 12:20 IST
No lockdown in Bengaluru, improving state's economy is equally important: Yediyurappa

All efforts would be made to control the spread of coronavirus in the city and there will be no fresh lockdown, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said, asserting that improving economic situation of the state is also equally important. Though the state capital was considered a model for the entire country in COVID management and has seen a spike in cases during the last few days, the pandemic can be controlled if everyone cooperated, he said.

His remarks come a day after Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Bengaluru is still 'safe' compared to the COVID-19 situation in other cities and states and had ruled out a fresh lockdown for now, putting to rest speculations that it was planning such a move in view of spike in cases. As of Thursday evening, a total of 1,791 COVID-19 cases, including 78 deaths and 505 discharges, had been reported in the city while the state's tally stood at 10,560 compared to just 3,408 cases as on June 1.

The state capital has the highest number of cases among the districts. "There is no question of imposing lockdown for any reason.

In some areas (with high case load) we have already implemented lockdown, other than those places there is no question of it being implemented in other places," Yediyurappa told reporters here. Improving the economic situation of the state was also equally important, he said ahead of his meeting with Ministers, MLAs and MPs of all parties from Bengaluru to discuss measures to control COVID-19.

"I will discuss with all MLAs including those from opposition and Ministers from Bengaluru and come to some decision. With their cooperation we will make all honest efforts to control the pandemic in Bengaluru," he added. Earlier, there had been intense speculation after some ministers said the government may have to consider re-imposing the lockdown, eased in phases from the middle of last month, in view of continuing spike in new cases in the past several days.

Bengaluru was a "model" to the entire country in COVID management, but in recent days cases have increased, Yediyurappa said, adding to control it cooperation from everyone was necessary. "I have confidence that if everyone (MLAs) pays special attention in their respective assembly constituency, COVID can be controlled," he said.

Meanwhile, official sources said the Chief Minister has given Revenue Minister Ashoka the charge of overseeing the COVID management in the city..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

US Cybercom virtual war game girds against increased threats

Foreign hackers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to undermine institutions and threaten critical infrastructure, a top U.S. military cyber official said Thursday. The comments from Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger of U.S. C...

INS Jalashwa embarks 687 Indian citizens at Bandar Abbas in Iran

INS Jalashwa arrived off Bandar Abbas, Iran on the evening of 24 Jun 20 and entered the harbour on 25 Jun 20 for another mission under the Indian Navys Op Samudra Setu. The ship embarked 687 Indian citizens after the mandatory medical and b...

'Cyberpunk 2077' anime series in works at Netflix

Netflix has announced an anime series based on the much-awaited video game Cyberpunk 2077. The streamer has partnered with anime studio Studio Trigger and CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the video game, for the project.Titled Cyberpunk...

Kejriwal says more ICU beds will be set up on a large scale at LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and GTB Hospital.

Kejriwal says more ICU beds will be set up on a large scale at LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and GTB Hospital....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020