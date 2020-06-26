Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadda attacks Cong for PMNRF donation to RGF; oppn party accuses BJP of deception

BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund donated money to the "family-run" Rajiv Gandhi Foundation when the Congress-led UPA was in power, claiming it was a "brazen fraud" and big betrayal of the people of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 13:01 IST
Nadda attacks Cong for PMNRF donation to RGF; oppn party accuses BJP of deception

BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund donated money to the "family-run" Rajiv Gandhi Foundation when the Congress-led UPA was in power, claiming it was a "brazen fraud" and big betrayal of the people of India. Nadda, who on Thursday targeted the Congress and the Gandhi family for allegedly accepting donation to the foundation from the Chinese embassy, also posted a photograph of documents to back his fresh charge.

But Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused BJP and Nadda of playing a "diabolical game of deception" to divert attention from the alleged Chinese occupation of Indian territory. The BJP and the Congress are locked in a bitter war of words over the two issues.

"PMNRF, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years. Who sat on the PMNRF board? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Who chairs RGF? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency," Nadda said on Twitter. Diverting the hard-earned money of the people of India to a family-run foundation is not only a "brazen fraud" but also a "big betrayal" of the people, he added.

"One family's hunger for wealth has cost the nation immensely. If only they have devoted their energies towards more constructive agenda. The Congress’ Imperial Dynasty needs to apologise to the unchecked loot for self-gains!" the BJP chief said. Later, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded a response from Congress president Sonia Gandhi, saying she is "no queen" and should explain the charge. He also alleged that Gandhi has written the script of corruption in the country.

The Congress has become synonymous to corruption and conspiracy, he told reporters, and alleged that the Gandhi family floated "shell companies" like the RGF to become "rich". Hitting back, Surjewala said, "The diabolical game of deception, diversion and disinformation is being played out by the BJP and J P Nadda to divert the attention of the country from the Chinese occupation of Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso and now Depsang up to the Y-junction, 18 kms inside the LAC." "This is the greatest disservice that the BJP and PM Narendra Modi are doing to the country. Instead of fighting China and defending our country, they are fighting the Congress party and undermining India's territorial integrity," Surjewala alleged.

Patra said the PMNRF donated money to RGF thrice when the UPA was in power. Gandhi as Congress president was on the board of the PMNRF and also headed the RGF, Patra said.

The audit company for the PMNRF was headed by a former Congress MP and Union minister, he said..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

US Cybercom virtual war game girds against increased threats

Foreign hackers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to undermine institutions and threaten critical infrastructure, a top U.S. military cyber official said Thursday. The comments from Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger of U.S. C...

INS Jalashwa embarks 687 Indian citizens at Bandar Abbas in Iran

INS Jalashwa arrived off Bandar Abbas, Iran on the evening of 24 Jun 20 and entered the harbour on 25 Jun 20 for another mission under the Indian Navys Op Samudra Setu. The ship embarked 687 Indian citizens after the mandatory medical and b...

'Cyberpunk 2077' anime series in works at Netflix

Netflix has announced an anime series based on the much-awaited video game Cyberpunk 2077. The streamer has partnered with anime studio Studio Trigger and CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the video game, for the project.Titled Cyberpunk...

Kejriwal says more ICU beds will be set up on a large scale at LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and GTB Hospital.

Kejriwal says more ICU beds will be set up on a large scale at LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and GTB Hospital....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020