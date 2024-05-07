Left Menu

Rosemary Banks to be New Zealand’s next Ambassador to USA

“Our relationship with the United States is crucial for New Zealand in strategic, security and economic terms,” Mr Peters says.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-05-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 11:16 IST
Rosemary Banks to be New Zealand’s next Ambassador to USA
Image Credit: Stuff
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced Rosemary Banks will be New Zealand’s next Ambassador to the United States of America.

“New Zealand and the United States have a broad range of shared interests, and we are responding to a challenging strategic environment by finding ways to cooperate ever more closely.

“It was vital that we appoint as Ambassador to Washington D.C. a diplomat with serious experience, gravitas and nous to help New Zealand navigate the period ahead. We are therefore delighted that Rosemary has agreed to undertake a second term in the role.”

Ms Banks, currently the Chair of the NZ-US Council, previously served as New Zealand’s Ambassador to Washington from 2018-2022. She succeeds Bede Corry, who is returning to Wellington to be the next Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Ms Banks, who has also headed New Zealand diplomatic missions in New York and Paris and served as a Deputy Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade, will take up the role in early June.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

