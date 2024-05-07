SC Scrutinizes ED's Probe Pace in Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case, Expresses Concern Over Extended Investigation Duration
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
SC questions ED on time taken to probe Delhi excise policy scam case, says it has taken 2 years to unearth something.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Is Faizabad sit-in inquiry report another chapter in Pakistan's probe commission history?
"Causes are natural but there is corruption behind this": Delhi BJP chief over Ghazipur landfill fire
US: 18-year-old woman shot dead at Delaware State University campus, probe underway
CBI to conduct further probe in 2016 selection irregularities in West Bengal school jobs: Cal HC.
"AAP leaders earning money through corruption": MCD's Raja Iqbal Singh questions state govt on Ghazipur landfill fire