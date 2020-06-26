Left Menu
Money was diverted from PM relief fund to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation: Sambit Patra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra on Friday slammed the Congress party for allegedly accepting funds from the Chinese embassy in Delhi and diverting money from PM relief fund to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation during its tenure.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:49 IST
BJP leader Sambit Patra addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra on Friday slammed the Congress party for allegedly accepting funds from the Chinese embassy in Delhi and diverting money from PM relief fund to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation during its tenure. "It was revealed yesterday that the Congress party had accepted money from the Chinese embassy. The party has cheated the nation. An investigation should be carried out in all the corruption cases. Wherever there is a name of corruption, the name of Congress has to be there. Everyone should know how mother [Sonia Gandhi] - son [Rahul Gandhi] duo has looted people's pocket," he said while addressing the press conferencing.

"The money which was deposited by the citizens in the PM relief fund during the Congress regime was later diverted to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation chaired by Sonia Gandhi," BJP's national spokesperson added. "The party is so corrupt that they have not even changed the auditor. Ms Thakur, Vaidyanath Aiyar and Company was looking into PM Relief Fund since Jawaharlal Nehru became the prime minister. Every three years, auditors are supposed to be changed, but the Congress thought it's their country and they can do whatever they want to do. They were indulging into corrupt practices without any fear," he added.

Yesterday, the BJP accused the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation of accepting funds from the Chinese embassy in Delhi and advocating for a Free Trade Agreement with China. Also, taking to Twitter, the BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda shared details of 'Partner Organisation and Donors Year 2005-2006' and 'Partner Organisation and Donors Year 2007-2008', which revealed that PMNRF donated funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF). (ANI)

