Objective of domicile law is to change J-K’s Muslim-majority character: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party on Friday voiced its "stern opposition" to the new domicile rules for Jammu and Kashmir, saying the Centre through "such underhand means" intends "demographic flooding" in the union territory while "plundering" the people of their identity and constitutional guarantees. It alleged that the objective of "population replacement" in J-K is to change the Muslim-majority character of the erstwhile state at a time when "everything in the country is viewed through the prism of religion".

"As the agenda unfolds, it becomes clear that along with the intended demographic change, the target is also the jobs, natural resources, cultural identity and everything that the people of Kashmir had tried to save by acceding to India with firm constitutional guarantees," a PDP spokesman said in a statement issued here. "The PDP voices its stern opposition to the new domicile rules for Jammu and Kashmir. Through such underhand means, the Centre intends demographic flooding in the union territory while plundering the people of their identity and constitutional guarantees," he said.

The spokesman said the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was a matter of life and death for its people and "no one had the authority to challenge the very identity of the people of the state in any court across the world". "The scrapping of Article 370 was a constitutional fraud which disregarded even larger national interest for the communal agenda of the ruling party, as is now becoming evident by events in and around J-K and Ladakh," he said. He said it is time that the Centre recognises the "fallacy of its actions" in J-K and reverses its "communally driven agenda" and sees the pain that it has caused to the people here "as it threatens to hurtle the entire region into an era of unending instability".