Manmohan Singh gave Rs 100 crores to RGF in 1991 Budget: Nadda

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said that former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh gave Rs 100 crores to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) in the 1991 Union Budget and accounts of RGF were refused for CAG auditing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 17:56 IST
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said that former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh gave Rs 100 crores to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) in the 1991 Union Budget and accounts of RGF were refused for CAG auditing. "I want to know how such precious land on which Jawahar Bhawan is built was given to RGF on perpetual lease? Why was it given and why was it selected to be given at such a costly place on a perpetual lease?" asked Nadda.

"Dr Manmohan Singh gave Rs 100 crores in 1991 budget. Why accounts of RGF were refused for CAG auditing? It doesn't comes under RTI. I want to ask Dr Singh what does Sonia Gandhi have to hide and what do you have to say on organised plunder and monumental loot of public money,"said Nadda. "The RGF not only took the money and there were scams but it also gave dodgy donations. I would like to know how it donated to Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust, that is controlled by the family?" he said.

Attacking Congress, he said, "You shouted at a high pitch on Mehul Choksi and lost even civility in asking questions. I want to know why Mehul Choksi took money from RGF and how is he connected to it? Why did Congress give a loan to Mehul Choksi?." "Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got donations from the Chinese Embassy from 2005 to 2009. It received donations from tax havens of Luxembourg every year between 2006 to 2009. What does it indicate? NGOs and companies with deep commercial interests donated money to the foundation," Nadda added.

"I have raised questions about Rajiv Gandhi Foundation a few days ago, today P Chidambaram says that the Foundation will return the money. The former finance minister who is on bail himself, has to accept that the foundation took the fund in defiance of the rule. It is a sacrifice of national interest to accept money from foreign powers in personal Trust. The country wants to know what transpired between the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and the Chinese government?," said Nadda. Nadda said that Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was not in the interest of Indian farmers, MSME sector, and agriculture and hence PM Modi did not join it, but Congress government was part of the RCEP.

"What was the need to be a part of RCEP ? How did India's trade deficit with China rise from USD 1.1 billion to USD 36.2 billion? Was this not quid pro quo?," he asked. "What is the tacit understanding? What is the signed and unsigned MoU? The country wants to know," he said.

"I want to tell Soniaji not to try to avoid the original questions because of Corona or the situation in China. The army of India is able to protect the country and our borders and the country is safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added. (ANI)

