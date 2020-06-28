Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden criticizes Trump for inaction over reported Russian bounties

The White House on Saturday denied that President Donald Trump was briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that Russia's military offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan, with Democratic rival Joe Biden criticizing Trump for failing to take action against Moscow.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2020 05:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 05:58 IST
Biden criticizes Trump for inaction over reported Russian bounties

The White House on Saturday denied that President Donald Trump was briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that Russia's military offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan, with Democratic rival Joe Biden criticizing Trump for failing to take action against Moscow. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement that "neither the president nor the vice president (Mike Pence) were briefed on the alleged Russian bounty intelligence." The statement, McEnany said, did not address the "merit of the alleged intelligence" reported on Friday by the New York Times.

A Russian military intelligence unit linked to assassination attempts in Europe offered rewards for successful attacks last year on American and coalition troops, the Times reported. The newspaper reported that Islamist militants, or armed criminal elements closely associated with them, were believed to have collected some bounty money. Trump was told about the intelligence but had not authorized steps to retaliate, the Times reported.

Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate set to challenge Trump in the Nov. 3 election, said during a virtual town hall on Saturday that the Times report, if true, represents a "truly shocking revelation," noting in particular Trump's reported failure to retaliate. "Not only has he failed to sanction or impose any kind of consequences on Russia for this egregious violation of international law, Donald Trump has continued his embarrassing campaign of deference and debasing himself before Vladimir Putin," Biden said, referring to the Russian president.

Biden pledged retaliation if he becomes president. "If I'm elected president, make no mistake about it, Vladimir Putin will be confronted and we'll impose serious costs on Russia," Biden said.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Global coronavirus cases approach 10 million

Global coronavirus cases neared 10 million on Sunday according to a Reuters tally, marking a major milestone in the spread of the respiratory disease that has so far killed almost half a million people in seven months.The figure is roughly ...

Biden criticizes Trump for inaction over reported Russian bounties

The White House on Saturday denied that President Donald Trump was briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that Russias military offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan, with Democratic rival Joe Biden ...

France returns to polls for municipal elections, Macron faces drubbing

France emerges from months of coronavirus lockdown to vote on Sunday in a delayed second round of municipal elections, with opinion polls suggesting a dire outcome for President Emmanuel Macron, whose party could fail to win in any big city...

EG, Cloud9 reach playoffs at cs_summit 6 NA

Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves each swept their winners matches on Saturday to secure playoff spots at the cssummit 6 Online North America event. EG dispatched Team Liquid to win Group A, and 100 Thieves took down Cloud9 in the Group B winne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020