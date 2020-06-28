'Chase the Virus' campaign to be extended across Maha: Uddhav
"We have received good results of Chase the Virus campaign in Mumbai and we have now decided to implement it across the state," the CM said in a televised address. He also informed that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Abhiyaan so that Maharashtra can continue supply of food grains to the poor at low prices..PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 14:49 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the 'Chase the Virus' initiative that received good results in worst-hit Mumbai will now be expanded to other parts of the state to combat the coronavirus outbreak. As part of the campaign, 15 close contacts of a COVID-19 patient will compulsorily be kept in institutional quarantine, while community leaders will tell people about comorbidities, meals and other facilities available at institutional quarantine facilities etc, clinic timings etc.
It was launched on May 27. "We have received good results of Chase the Virus campaign in Mumbai and we have now decided to implement it across the state," the CM said in a televised address.
He also informed that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Abhiyaan so that Maharashtra can continue supply of food grains to the poor at low prices..
