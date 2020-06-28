Only Black Republican senator offended by Trump retweeting video with white power message

Only Black Republican senator offended by Trump retweeting video with white power messageReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 19:39 IST
U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, said on Sunday that President Donald Trump's retweet of a video containing a white power message was offensive and should be removed from Twitter.
"There's no question that he should not have retweeted it and he should just take it down," Scott told CNN's "State of the Union" program.
"It was so profanity laced, the entire thing was offensive. Certainly, the comment about the white power was offensive," the South Carolina Republican added. "It's indefensible. We should take it down."
