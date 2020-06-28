Left Menu
Trump approvingly tweets video showing 'white power' chant

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 20:40 IST
Trump approvingly tweets video showing 'white power' chant
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted approvingly of a video showing one of his supporters chanting "white power," a racist slogan associated with white supremacists. The video appeared to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement community and showed dueling demonstrations between Trump supporters and opponents.

"Thank you to the great people of The Villages," Trump tweeted. Moments into the video clip he shared, a man driving a golf cart displaying pro-Trump signs and flags shouts 'white power." The video also shows anti-Trump protesters shouting "Nazi," "racist," and profanities at the Trump backers. "There's no question'' that Trump should not have retweeted the video and "he should just take it down," Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told CNN's "State of the Union." Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate.

The president's decision to highlight a video featuring a racist slogan comes amid a national reckoning over race following the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans. Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

Protests against police brutality and bias in law enforcement have occurred across the country following Floyd's death and there has also been a push to remove Confederate monuments, an effort Trump has opposed. Trump's tenure in office has appeared to have emboldened white supremacist and nationalist groups, some of whom have embraced his presidency.

In 2017, Trump responded to clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white nationalists and counter-protesters by saying there were "very fine people on both sides." The White House did not immediately respond to questions about Trump's decision to share the video.

