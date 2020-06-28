Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wearing face masks, French turnout in low numbers for delayed local elections

People turned out in low numbers and wearing face masks to vote on Sunday in France's delayed second round of municipal elections, a mid-term test for President Emmanuel Macron and his ruling party which could fail to win a single big city.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-06-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 22:31 IST
Wearing face masks, French turnout in low numbers for delayed local elections
Image Credit: Freepik

People turned out in low numbers and wearing face masks to vote on Sunday in France's delayed second round of municipal elections, a mid-term test for President Emmanuel Macron and his ruling party which could fail to win a single big city. A year ago Macron had hoped the local elections would help anchor his young centrist party in towns and cities across France, including Paris, ahead of an anticipated 2022 re-election bid. But more recently, presidential aides have been playing down expectations.

France's 35,000 mayors set policy on issues from urban planning to education and the environment and while local factors typically drive voter choices, they give the electorate an opportunity to support or punish a president mid-mandate. "We have a government that is completely disconnected from reality," said Naouel, a voter in Paris' 9th district who said she was backing the centre-right opposition candidate.

France had pressed ahead with the first round in mid-March, less than 48 hours before Macron imposed one of Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdowns, forcing a long delay before the second round. The pandemic appeared to have depressed turnout. By 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) only 35% of voters had cast a ballot, below the 52% registered at the same time in the last municipal elections in 2014, and political observers forecast a record low.

Polling stations closed at 6 p.m. in towns and small cities but remained open for an additional two hours in larger cities. The first results were expected from 8 p.m. local time. In polling stations in Paris, clerks wore masks or face shields, with some sitting behind plexiglass screens. "It's better organised than last time," said pensioner Jean de Nathan.

In the capital, the election's biggest prize, the sitting socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo is on track for a comfortable win after a shambolic campaign by Macron and his La Republique en Marche (LaRem) party. Paris is unlikely to be the only disappointment for Macron.

The Greens could to do well in cities such as Lyon, Marseille and Bordeaux, sometimes in alliance with the Left, building on momentum they created in 2019's European elections. In Perpignan, Marine Le Pen's far-right party may take control of its first city with a population of more than 100,000. Macron has said he will "reinvent" his presidency and present a detailed plan next month for the final two years of his mandate.

A government reshuffle is widely expected. The biggest question mark is over the future of Edouard Philippe, Macron's popular prime minister, who is running for his old job as mayor of Le Havre.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjaya Baru falls victim to cyber fraud, duped of Rs 24,000 after ordering liquor online

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping political commentator and policy analyst Sanjaya Baru of Rs 24,000 on the pretext of online delivery of liquor, police said on Sunday. Baru was the media advisor to former prime minister M...

Media advisor of ex-PM Manmohan Singh falls in cyber criminal's trap, one arrested

The Delhi police have arrested a man for allegedly cheating media advisor of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sanjay Baru, on the pretext of selling liquor online. According to the Police, Baru on June 2 had ordered liquor through an o...

Dr Disrespect responds to Twitch ban

Guy Dr Disrespect Beahm took to social media to address his ban from a live streaming platform. Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision, Dr Disrespect wrote on Saturday. Firm handshakes to all for the support...

Maha: Amravati adds 35 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Amravati district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day rise so far, taking the overall count to 543, an official said. The new cases comprised four more employees of Dr.Panjabrao Deshmukh Medical C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020