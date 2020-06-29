Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veteran Kashmir separatist quits secessionist alliance

A veteran separatist politician in Indian Kashmir quit his hardline faction within an umbrella alliance of secessionists on Monday, saying it had failed to counter New Delhi's efforts to tighten its grip on the disputed region. The decision of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, 90, could further weaken the separatist cause after India last August scrapped a decades-old constitutional provision giving Jammu and Kashmir state special rights.

Reuters | Jammu And Kashmir | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:36 IST
Veteran Kashmir separatist quits secessionist alliance
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A veteran separatist politician in Indian Kashmir quit his hardline faction within an umbrella alliance of secessionists on Monday, saying it had failed to counter New Delhi's efforts to tighten its grip on the disputed region.

The decision of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, 90, could further weaken the separatist cause after India last August scrapped a decades-old constitutional provision giving Jammu and Kashmir state special rights. Geelani, who has been under house arrest in the region's largest city Srinagar for several years, accused the faction he led within the umbrella Hurriyat Conference, of inaction over New Delhi's move in a two-page letter and short audio message.

"Keeping in view the present situation in Hurriyat Conference, I announce my decision to part ways with it," he said, accusing members of the grouping of conspiring against him and saying it lacked discipline and accountability. Hurriyat leaders from his faction were not immediately available for comment.

Hurriyat Conference was formed by various separatist groups in Kashmir in 1993 to provide a political platform for seceding from India in the wake of an armed revolt against New Delhi. But the group split in 2003 when hardliners headed by Geelani, who advocated Kashmir's merger with Pakistan, walked out after moderates decided to hold talks with New Delhi and formed their own faction.

Both India and arch rival Pakistan claim the Himalayan region in full, but rule in parts. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government said the decision last August to strip the region of its special rights and split it into two federally-administered territories was needed to better integrate it with the rest of the country.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Gabon senate votes to decriminalise homosexuality

Gabons Senate voted on Monday to decriminalize homosexuality, the presidents office said, in a landslide result that will make the country one of the few in Africa to reverse an earlier ban on same-sex relationships.Under a 2019 law, Gabon ...

WHO sending team to China to investigate origins of coronavirus

The World Health Organization is sending a team to China next week to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus, its head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Monday.The United States, the WHOs largest critic which has said ...

MHA issues new guidelines for Unlock 2 in areas outside Containment Zones 

Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has issued new guidelines for Unlock 2 to open up of more activities in areas outside the Containment Zones. The new guidelines will come into effect from July 1, 2020, the process of phased re-opening of ...

Terrorists attack Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi; 11 killed, hostage situation foiled

Four heavily armed militants, believed to be from a banned Baloch terror group, on Monday made a brazen attempt to take over the Pakistan Stock Exchange building here, killing four security guards and a police officer before being shot dead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020