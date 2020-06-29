Left Menu
Xi chairs Chinese Communist Party's Politburo meeting

While there was no mention about any discussions about the tensions at the Line of Actual Control between India and China at the Politburo meeting chaired by Xi, Xinhua news agency reported that the meeting was held to review two sets of regulations on party building in the military and the election of primary-level party organisations.

China's ruling Communist Party headed by President Xi Jinping held a meeting of the powerful Politburo on Monday during which the top leaders reviewed the regulations on party building in the military and the election of primary-level organizations, the official media reported. While there was no mention about any discussions about the tensions at the Line of Actual Control between India and China at the Politburo meeting chaired by Xi, Xinhua news agency reported that the meeting was held to review two sets of regulations on party building in the military and the election of primary-level party organizations. Since he took over the leadership, 67-year-old Xi, who heads the CPC, the Central Military Commission - the overall high command of the two million-strong People's Liberation Army - and the Presidency with prospects of life long tenure in power, carried out widespread reforms of the military with special emphasis that it should function under party's leadership.

Party leadership and party building are crucial to the development of the people's armed forces, and bear on the cause of strengthening the military and the long-term stability of the ruling party and the country, according to the meeting, Xinhua reported. Formulating the regulations on party building in the military is of great significance to ensuring the absolute leadership of the CPC over the military and ensuring the effective fulfillment of the military's missions and tasks in the new era, the meeting noted.

The meeting stressed unswervingly to uphold the absolute leadership of the CPC over the military and focusing on enhancing combat capabilities. To formulate and implement the regulations on primary-level party organization elections is in line with the requirement for the party to exercise effective self-supervision and practice strict self-governance in every respect, it said.

It is also of great significance to consolidating the organizational foundation for the party's long-term governance, according to the meeting. Monday's meeting was the first held by the 25-member Politburo of the CPC since the current tense standoff between the armies of China and India along the Line of Actual Control.

