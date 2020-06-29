Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj:BJP names in-charges for 8 assembly seats ahead of bypolls

The BJP in Gujarat on Monday appointed two in-charges each for eight Assembly seats where by-elections are due following resignation of sitting MLAs of the Congress ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha polls, a BJP spokesperson said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:56 IST
Guj:BJP names in-charges for 8 assembly seats ahead of bypolls

The BJP in Gujarat on Monday appointed two in-charges each for eight Assembly seats where by-elections are due following resignation of sitting MLAs of the Congress ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha polls, a BJP spokesperson said. The Elections Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the bypolls.

The decision to appoint the in-charges was taken in a meeting of the core group of the BJP held at the state party headquarters in Gandhinagar earlier in the day. The meeting was attended by state BJP president Jitu Vaghani, Chief minister Vijay Rupani and deputy chief minister Nitin Patel among others.

"We have decided to appoint two in-charges each for every seat to which by-polls are to be held soon. One of them (in-charges) is a minister while another is from the state BJP organisation," said BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya. The BJP has appointed minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and state general secretary K C Patel as incharge of Abdasa constituency, minister R C Faldu and Nitin Bharadwaj from the party for Limbdi, minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja and Shabdsharan Bhrambhatt forKarjan and minister Ganpat Vasava and Purnesh Modi for Dang.

In-charges have also been named for Kaprada, Morbi, Gadhadha and Dhari constituencies. State BJP vice-president Bhargav Bhatt and former minister Shankar Chaudhary will monitor the overall byelection process at the state level.

The outcome of the bypolls is keenly watched, as it will impact the numerical strength of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in the 182-member House. The BJP has 103 MLAs while the number of Congress legislators is 65.

Due to resignation by eight legislators of the Congress, the BJP managed to win three of the four seats that were up for grabs in the Rajya Sabha elections. The Congress could win only one seat..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Nobel winners call for coronavirus vaccines to be available for all

By Darnell Christie LONDON, June 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Nobel peace laureate Desmond Tutu and actor George Clooney are among more than 100 people who have signed an appeal for COVID-19 vaccines to be declared a global common good a...

PM Modi to address the nation on Tuesday evening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday evening. His address comes against the backdrop of a bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh where 20 Indian army personnel were killed in clashes o...

Delhi's COVID tally crosses 85,000 with 2,084 fresh cases; death toll now 2,680

Delhi recorded 2,084 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 85,000, while the death toll from the disease rose to 2,680, the authorities said. The number of containment zones in the city also jumpe...

'No excuse' for countries that fail in contact tracing, WHO's Tedros says

Tracing contacts of people with coronavirus infections is the most important step in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and countries that are failing to do so have no excuse, the World Health Organization chief said on Monday. Although many c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020