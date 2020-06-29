Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gabon senate votes to decriminalise homosexuality

Gabon's Senate voted on Monday to decriminalise homosexuality, the president's office said, in a landslide result that will make the country one of the few in Africa to reverse an earlier ban on same-sex relationships. Under a 2019 law, Gabon was one of 73 countries or jurisdictions around the world, including more than two dozen in Africa, that criminalise sex between men and sex between women.

Reuters | Libreville | Updated: 29-06-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:00 IST
Gabon senate votes to decriminalise homosexuality
Image Credit: Freepik

Gabon's Senate voted on Monday to decriminalize homosexuality, the president's office said, in a landslide result that will make the country one of the few in Africa to reverse an earlier ban on same-sex relationships.

Under a 2019 law, Gabon was one of 73 countries or jurisdictions around the world, including more than two dozen in Africa, that criminalize sex between men and sex between women. The move by the government to reverse part of the law barely a year after it was voted in, has sharply divided opinion and sparked intense debate on social media in the central African nation, where homosexuality is still broadly seen as a taboo.

The government did not explain why it decided to revise the law. Nevertheless, the bill won the support of lawmakers in the lower house last week. While in the Senate, it "was adopted with a large majority of 59 votes", Jessye Ella Ekogha, a spokesman for Gabon's presidency, told Reuters. It will now be ratified by President Ali Bongo, he added.

Bongo's wife, Sylvia, has voiced support for the bill, saying the ability to love freely without being condemned is a fundamental human right. Ahead of Monday's vote, some senators expressed their disapproval. "My religious convictions, my education, and the vision I have for my country do not permit me to accept such an abomination," said Senator Jean-Christophe Owono Nguema.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Ransomware attacks NHAI email server, no data loss reported

By Joymala Bagchi The National Highways Authority of India NHAI witnessed a ransomware attack on its e-mail server on Sunday.A ransomware attack on the NHAI email server took place yesterday night. The attack was foiled by the security syst...

Nobel winners call for coronavirus vaccines to be available for all

By Darnell Christie LONDON, June 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Nobel peace laureate Desmond Tutu and actor George Clooney are among more than 100 people who have signed an appeal for COVID-19 vaccines to be declared a global common good a...

PM Modi to address the nation on Tuesday evening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday evening. His address comes against the backdrop of a bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh where 20 Indian army personnel were killed in clashes o...

Delhi's COVID tally crosses 85,000 with 2,084 fresh cases; death toll now 2,680

Delhi recorded 2,084 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 85,000, while the death toll from the disease rose to 2,680, the authorities said. The number of containment zones in the city also jumpe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020