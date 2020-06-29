Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Republicans, Democrats want to question Trump aides over Russia bounty reports

Both Democrats and President Donald Trump's fellow Republican lawmakers in Congress demanded more information from the White House on Monday after reports that Russian military intelligence offered militants bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 23:01 IST
U.S. Republicans, Democrats want to question Trump aides over Russia bounty reports
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Credit:freevsg.org

Both Democrats and President Donald Trump's fellow Republican lawmakers in Congress demanded more information from the White House on Monday after reports that Russian military intelligence offered militants bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan. "Congress and the country need answers now. I therefore request an interagency brief for all House Members immediately," Democratic U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and CIA Director Gina Haspel.

"The questions that arise are: was the President briefed, and if not, why not, and why was Congress not briefed?" Pelosi wrote. Representative Mac Thornberry, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, joined the panel's chairman, Democratic Representative Adam Smith, in asking the Department of Defense for a briefing.

"The American people – and our service members – deserve to know the truth about what the White House knew about these Russian operations that may have directly resulted in the deaths of American service members," Smith said. Thornberry told reporters on Monday that any delay "will not be acceptable."

One congressional aide said a meeting on the issue with some congressional Republicans would take place at the White House later on Monday. Aides to Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats said there was no indication any Democrats would be invited to participate. Schumer called for an immediate briefing from Ratcliffe and Haspel for all 100 senators.

Trump has dismissed the reports as "fake news" and took to Twitter to suggest the reports were being spread by media outlets trying to make Republicans look bad. Senator Marco Rubio, the Republican acting intelligence committee chairman, declined to comment on the reports, saying on Twitter only that the committee would "continue to conduct vigorous oversight" of threats facing the United States.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Ransomware attacks NHAI email server, no data loss reported

By Joymala Bagchi The National Highways Authority of India NHAI witnessed a ransomware attack on its e-mail server on Sunday.A ransomware attack on the NHAI email server took place yesterday night. The attack was foiled by the security syst...

Nobel winners call for coronavirus vaccines to be available for all

By Darnell Christie LONDON, June 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Nobel peace laureate Desmond Tutu and actor George Clooney are among more than 100 people who have signed an appeal for COVID-19 vaccines to be declared a global common good a...

PM Modi to address the nation on Tuesday evening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday evening. His address comes against the backdrop of a bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh where 20 Indian army personnel were killed in clashes o...

Delhi's COVID tally crosses 85,000 with 2,084 fresh cases; death toll now 2,680

Delhi recorded 2,084 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 85,000, while the death toll from the disease rose to 2,680, the authorities said. The number of containment zones in the city also jumpe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020