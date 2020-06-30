Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Democrats push election-year healthcare, housing, infrastructure bills

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives this week showcased three big-ticket, election-year initiatives they say would improve healthcare, protect renters from eviction amid a pandemic and spend $1.5 trillion on infrastructure projects. The Democratic-controlled House approved the healthcare and housing bills on Monday, despite Republican opposition, signaling they will be blocked by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 05:47 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 05:47 IST
U.S. Democrats push election-year healthcare, housing, infrastructure bills

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives this week showcased three big-ticket, election-year initiatives they say would improve healthcare, protect renters from eviction amid a pandemic and spend $1.5 trillion on infrastructure projects.

The Democratic-controlled House approved the healthcare and housing bills on Monday, despite Republican opposition, signaling they will be blocked by the Republican-controlled Senate. A vote is expected this week on infrastructure. With congressional elections only four months away, Democrats were highlighting the measures, knowing they are popular among many voters, especially progressive Democrats. They are a growing force in the party that will be important to Democrat Joe Biden's quest to defeat Republican President Donald Trump on Nov. 3.

The healthcare bill, which aims to bolster the controversial Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, would lower medical insurance premiums, expand Medicaid and cut prescription drug costs. It was being debated as Democrats escalated attacks on the Trump administration for urging the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate Obamacare.

Democratic Representative Raul Ruiz, a physician, urged passage of the Obamacare "enhancement," saying it would "strengthen protections for pre-existing conditions, the same ones that make a person more likely to die from COVID-19," the disease caused by the coronavirus that already has killed more than 125,000 people in the United States. Republican Representative Kevin Brady countered that legislation aiming to lower drug prices would discourage the development of drugs to treat "devastating" diseases, including COVID-19.

The housing aid bill, which was passed weeks ago by the House as part of a broader coronavirus-response bill Republicans opposed, would extend through next March a renters' eviction moratorium and provide $100 billion to help pay landlords. The infrastructure legislation would allocate $1.5 trillion for job-creating public works and other projects at a time when some Republicans are expressing new-found concerns over the federal debt.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Los Angeles delays movie theater reopenings after rise in coronavirus cases

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday announced he was taking a hard pause on when movie theaters in the city can reopen, citing an increase in coronavirus cases.Los Angeles County is the biggest movie theater market in the United State...

Facing criticism, White House to brief Democrats on reports Russia paid Taliban to kill U.S. troops

The White House sought to play down reports it knew Russia had paid the Taliban bounties to kill U.S. troops, promising to brief Democrats on Tuesday after being accused of only sharing information with President Donald Trumps fellow Republ...

Millions of Syrians go to sleep hungry: aid organizations

Damascus Syria, June 30 XinhuaANI A staggering 9.3 million Syrians are now going to sleep hungry and more another two million are at risk of a similar fate, international NGOs said in a joint statement Monday. Signed by the Norwegian Refuge...

UP Congress Minority cell chief arrested in connection with anti-CAA protest

UP Congress Minority cell chief, Shahnawaz Alam was arrested by police in the later hours of Monday in connection with anti-CAA protest on December 19, 2019. State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and others arrived at Hazratganj Police Stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020