Indian-Americans form political action committee to campaign for President Trump's re-election

A group of Indian-Americans has launched a political action committee to actively campaign for President Donald Trump as they believe that he is the best hope for the US under the prevailing domestic and international conditions, including defeating terrorism and regulating immigration. 'Indian-Americans for Trump' has been formed with the only purpose to garner active support of all Americans, but particularly among Americans of the Indian Subcontinent, to have Trump reelected as the President said its founder A D Amar. Looking at the achievements of Trump as President since taking office, the Indian-Americans for Trump realizes that his first term has indeed been focused on reviving the American economy, rightly bringing America on the world stage, defeating terrorism, regulating immigration, and establishing peace through strength, a media release said.

Furthermore, members of the committee also believe that he is the best hope for America to continue on this course of strength for the next four years. "They do not see any candidate, in either party, who could come close to him for the office of the president of the United States of America," the release said.

This is for the second time that Amar has formed a political action committee to support Trump. He also founded and headed Indian Americans for Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Former US vice president and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden, 77, is challenging the 74-year-old Republican incumbent President Trump in the November 3 presidential election.