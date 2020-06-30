AAP to hold countrywide protest against hike in fuel prices on Wednesday

The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a countrywide protest on Wednesday against the hike in petrol and diesel prices, party leader Gopal Rai said. "Against the rising prices of petrol and diesel @AamAadmiParty will hold a protest across the country on July 1 at 11 am," Rai said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Diesel price on Monday scaled a new high after prices were hiked for the 22nd time in just over three weeks, taking the cumulative increase to Rs 11.14 per litre. Petrol price was increased by 5 paise per litre and diesel 13 paise a litre across the country, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.