Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrat Hickenlooper favored to win Colorado Senate primary despite stumbles

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper will try to secure the state's Democratic U.S. Senate nomination on Tuesday after a series of stumbles in a race vital to the party's hopes of recapturing Senate control in November. Hickenlooper, recruited to run last year by national Democrats after his failed presidential campaign, has been staggered in recent weeks by ethical violations and campaign gaffes.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 15:31 IST
Democrat Hickenlooper favored to win Colorado Senate primary despite stumbles

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper will try to secure the state's Democratic U.S. Senate nomination on Tuesday after a series of stumbles in a race vital to the party's hopes of recapturing Senate control in November.

Hickenlooper, recruited to run last year by national Democrats after his failed presidential campaign, has been staggered in recent weeks by ethical violations and campaign gaffes. But he remains favored to win against progressive Andrew Romanoff, a former state House speaker. The winner will face conservative Republican U.S. Senator Cory Gardner, one of the country's most vulnerable incumbents in a state that has drifted left in recent years, in the Nov. 3 election.

Colorado is one of three states, along with Utah and Oklahoma, holding nominating contests on Tuesday. Colorado and Utah primarily vote through mail-in ballots, minimizing potential problems with in-person voting during the coronavirus outbreak. Hickenlooper has acknowledged he misspoke at a late May debate discussing the "Black Lives Matter" movement when he used the phrase "all lives matter" - a conservative alternative criticized for dismissing racism against Black people. He also apologized after a six-year-old quip surfaced in which he compared a politician's schedule to working on a slave ship.

Hickenlooper defied a subpoena from Colorado's Independent Ethics Commission, eventually testifying only after he was found in contempt. The panel fined him $2,750 on June 12 for violating state ethics laws when he was governor by taking free travel. Romanoff has argued Hickenlooper's missteps were endangering Democratic efforts to beat Gardner, who is closely aligned with Republican President Donald Trump.

National Democrats rushed to Hickenlooper's rescue, with outside groups spending more than $2 million on ads in June to shore up his chances. A poll last week showed Hickenlooper with a 30-point lead on Romanoff, easing the worries of some Democrats. "Hickenlooper was sleepwalking through this campaign so maybe this woke him up," said Floyd Ciruli, a veteran independent pollster in Colorado.

In Utah, former Governor Jon Huntsman, who ran for the White House in 2012 and served as a U.S. ambassador to China and Russia, is making another bid for the governor's office in a crowded Republican primary. In Oklahoma, voters will consider a ballot measure to expand Medicaid, the government healthcare program for the poor and disabled, despite the Republican governor's arguments the state cannot afford it.

Republicans also will choose challengers to run against U.S. Representatives Kendra Horn of Oklahoma and Ben McAdams of Utah, two endangered Democrats who represent districts that Trump carried in 2016. (Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Bill Berkrot)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

F1 drivers discuss whether to take a knee at season opener

Formula One drivers will discuss taking a knee at the opening race of the delayed season in Austria on Sunday. Some of the drivers have already been speaking, McLaren driver Lando Norris said. If we are going to do it, we should all do i...

UK says it will not bend on health service, standards in U.S. trade talks

Britains government said on Tuesday it would not compromise on the National Health Service NHS, environmental protection, animal welfare and food safety standards in talks with the United States about a post-Brexit trade deal.Critics of the...

Scientists ID drugs that may block coronavirus from jumping to uninfected cells

Researchers have shown that the novel coronavirus hijacks proteins in its target cells, potentially causing them to form long, arm-like extensions to reach nearby cells and advance the infection, a finding that has led to the identification...

Commuter woes continue as several private buses stay off roads

Commuters in the city and suburbs had a tough time in reaching their destinations on Tuesday with sevearal private buses going off the roads demanding a fare hike in view of high fuel costs and restrictions on the number of passengers to mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020