Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana is unprecedented scheme: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana is an unprecedented food security scheme and such kind of a food security scheme is not there in any country of the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:31 IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana is an unprecedented food security scheme and such kind of a food security scheme is not there in any country of the world. "In the coming five months up to November, 80 crore people will get 5 kg rice or wheat and 1 kg pulses free of cost. This kind of a food security scheme is not there in any country of the world," Javadekar told reporters here.

"Prime Minister's announcement will strengthen the poor people across the country. Earlier, the Prime Minister had announced Rs 1.70 lakh crore for the welfare of the poor under which people have got cash, gas and foodgrains. Now the PM has announced an additional Rs 90,000 crore scheme for people's food security," he added. Meanwhile, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi while speaking to ANI said, "Prime Minister Modi takes care of everything so that nobody faces any problem. 'One nation, one ration card' scheme is a big reform for migrant workers and poor people. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has been extended by five months."

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the Prime Minister rightly observed that precautions should be followed as economic activities resume in the country. "PM Shri @narendramodi rightly said, as we resume our economic activities, we must continue observing all precautions by wearing masks, gamcha, face covers, ensuring social distancing and washing hands for 20 seconds many times a day. #ModiCARES4Poor," he tweeted.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi announced that his government will extend till the end of November, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, under which foodgrains are being provided to the poor and needy. "The scheme will provide 80 crore people with free grains, will now be applicable in July, August, September, October and November too. The government, during these five months, will give each family member 5-kilogram wheat or 5-kilogram rice free of cost, apart from this each family will get free one kg of chana (chickpeas) too every month," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that the extension of this scheme will require an additional expense of Rs 90,000 crore. (ANI)

