Harish Rawat's bullock cart protest mere drama: U’khand BJP MP

BJP MP from Nainital Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday described former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat's protest on a bullock cart against fuel price hike as a mere drama to attract public attention. "It was just a show, a drama to attract public attention," the MP said in a statement.

Rawat, who is the All India Congress Committee general secretary, rode a bullock cart on Monday to protest fuel price hike and paid obeisance at a Shiva temple praying for "good sense" to prevail on the Centre. Justifying the hike in fuel prices across the country, Bhatt said it was a part of steps being taken by the Centre to increase its sources of income with the final aim of spending it on development and strengthening the economy which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rawat had lost to Bhatt in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Bhatt headed the state unit of the BJP back then..