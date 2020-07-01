Left Menu
Development News Edition

With a pen stroke, Mississippi drops Confederate-themed flag

What better way to do that than include 'In God We Trust' on our new state banner." He added: "The people of Mississippi, black and white, and young and old, can be proud of a banner that puts our faith front and centre.

PTI | Jackson | Updated: 01-07-2020 04:13 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 04:13 IST
With a pen stroke, Mississippi drops Confederate-themed flag

With a stroke of the governor's pen, Mississippi is retiring the last state flag in the US with the Confederate battle emblem — a symbol that's widely condemned as racist. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday signed the historic bill that takes the 126-year-old state flag out of law, immediately removing official status for the banner that has been a source of division for generations.

"This is not a political moment to me but a solemn occasion to lead our Mississippi family to come together, to be reconciled, and to move on," Reeves said in a statement. "We are a resilient people defined by our hospitality. We are a people of great faith. Now, more than ever, we must lean on that faith, put our divisions behind us, and unite for a greater good." Mississippi has faced increasing pressure to change its flag since protests against racial injustice have focused attention on Confederate symbols.

A broad coalition of legislators on Sunday passed the landmark legislation to change the flag, capping a weekend of emotional debate and decades of effort by Black lawmakers and others who see the rebel emblem as a symbol of hatred. The Confederate battle emblem has a red field topped by a blue X with 13 white stars. White supremacist legislators put it on the upper-left corner of the Mississippi flag in 1894, as white people were squelching political power that African Americans had gained after the Civil War.

Critics have said for generations that it's wrong for a state where 38 per cent of the people are Black to have a flag marked by the Confederacy, particularly since the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups have used the symbol to promote racist agendas. Mississippi voters chose to keep the flag in a 2001 statewide election, with supporters saying they saw it as a symbol of Southern heritage. But since then, a growing number of cities and all the state's public universities have abandoned it.

Several Black legislators, and a few white ones, kept pushing for years to change it. After a white gunman who had posed with the Confederate flag killed Black worshippers at a South Carolina church in 2015, Mississippi's Republican speaker of the House, Philip Gunn, said his religious faith compelled him to say that Mississippi must purge the symbol from its flag. The issue was still broadly considered too volatile for legislators to touch, until the police custody death of an African American man in Minneapolis, George Floyd, set off weeks of sustained protests against racial injustice, followed by calls to take down Confederate symbols.

A groundswell of young activists, college athletes and leaders from business, religion, education and sports called on Mississippi to make this change, finally providing the momentum for legislators to vote. Before the governor signed the bill on Tuesday, state employees raised and lowered several of the flags on a pole outside the Capitol. The secretary of state's office sells flags for USD 20 each. A spokeswoman for that office, Kendra James, said Tuesday there has been a recent increase in requests from people wanting to buy one.

During news conferences in recent weeks, Reeves had repeatedly refused to say whether he thought the Confederate-themed flag properly represents present-day Mississippi, sticking to a position he ran on last year, when he promised people that if the flag design was going to be reconsidered, it would be done in another statewide election. Now, a commission will design a new flag, one that cannot include the Confederate symbol and must have the words "In God We Trust" . Voters will be asked to approve the new design in the November 3 election. If they reject it, the commission will draft a different design using the same guidelines, to be sent to voters later.

Said Reeves in signing over the flag's demise, "We are all Mississippians and we must all come together. What better way to do that than include 'In God We Trust' on our new state banner." He added: "The people of Mississippi, black and white, and young and old, can be proud of a banner that puts our faith front and centre. We can unite under it. We can move forward —together.".

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Lloyd's calls for state-backed 'Black Swan' reinsurance

Black Swan reinsurance schemes backed by governments could help businesses get insurance pay-outs after huge shocks such as the coronavirus pandemic, Lloyds of London said. Commercial insurance market Lloyds has said insurers worldwide will...

Japan and Britain aim for trade deal by end-July, Tokyo negotiator says

Japan and Britain aim to clinch a trade deal by the end of July and Tokyo wants to secure at least the same automobile tariffs as it has in its existing European Union trade pact, Tokyos chief negotiator said. Japans Foreign Minister Toshim...

LinkedIn users ditch polite networking for real talk on U.S. race and inequity

This is white supremacy. This is institutionalized racism, Aaisha Joseph, an executive assistant in New York City, posted on Microsoft Corps LinkedIn in early June, calling out the Black leadership vacuum at tech giants. In another post on ...

EXCLUSIVE-Boeing 737 MAX development marred by design, communications flaws -U.S. IG report

Boeing Co failed to submit certification documents to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration FAA detailing changes to a key flight control system faulted in two fatal crashes, a long-awaited government report seen by Reuters has found.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020