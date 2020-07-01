Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata remembers former Bengal CM Bidhan Chandra Roy on National Doctors' Day

The West Bengal government has announced a state holiday on the occasion in the honour of doctors and other medical personnel engaged in the fight against COVID-19. "On #DoctorsDay I congratulate all doctors, health warriors, the administration and their families.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:37 IST
Mamata remembers former Bengal CM Bidhan Chandra Roy on National Doctors' Day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday remembered one of her predecessors, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, on his birth and death anniversary which is observed as the National Doctors' Day in the country. She congratulated all the doctors, health workers, their family members and the administration for their services for the well-being of the people.

"Remembering former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy on his birth and death anniversary. The day is celebrated as National #DoctorsDay in his honour," Banerjee tweeted. The West Bengal government has announced a state holiday on the occasion in the honour of doctors and other medical personnel engaged in the fight against COVID-19.

"On #DoctorsDay I congratulate all doctors, health warriors, the administration and their families. As a token of appreciation, GoWB has declared a State Holiday today in honour of the frontline COVID warriors," she said in another tweet. The National Doctors' Day is celebrated in India on July 1 as a mark of respect to the doctors around the country for their service throughout the year.

It is celebrated in the honour of former West Bengal chief minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was a prominent medical practitioner..

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Germany easing entry rules for 11 non-EU nations

Germany says it is easing restrictions on travellers from up to 11 countries outside the European Union -- but not the full list recommended by the European Union. The Interior Ministry said that, as of Thursday, people from Australia, Geor...

Volvo Cars recalls nearly 2.1 million cars worldwide

Volvo Cars said Wednesday that it is recalling nearly 2.1 million vehicles worldwide as a preventive measure after the company discovered that a steel wire connected to the front seat belts can be weakened. The front seat belts are anchored...

MoRTH prepares blueprint for scheme of cashless treatment of motor accident victims

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has prepared a blueprint for implementing the scheme of cashless treatment of motor accident victims, as contemplated under the MV Act 2019. This includes treatment of victims during the crucial Golde...

Chairs not banned on Christopher Nolan’s sets, spokesperson on social media criticism

Director Christopher Nolan does not ban chairs from his sets, his spokesperson said debunking social media criticism around the rule. Stories about what Nolan bans on his movie sets started doing the round on social media after Variety publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020