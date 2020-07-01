Kiran Bedi greets Vice President on his 71st birthday

Kiran Bedi greets Vice President on his 71st birthdayPTI | Puducherry | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:45 IST
Lt Governor Kiran Bedi onWednesday greeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71stbirthday
In her message, the former IPS officer said "it ismy privilege to convey my greetings and heartiest wishes onthe happy occasion of your birthday on behalf of the people ofPuducherry and my personal behalf." Bedi also wished him a long and healthy life.
