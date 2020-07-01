Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiran Bedi greets Vice President on his 71st birthday

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:45 IST
Kiran Bedi greets Vice President on his 71st birthday

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi onWednesday greeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71stbirthday

In her message, the former IPS officer said "it ismy privilege to convey my greetings and heartiest wishes onthe happy occasion of your birthday on behalf of the people ofPuducherry and my personal behalf." Bedi also wished him a long and healthy life.PTI CorBNWELCOME CorBNWELCOME

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. New York attorney general announces 19 million settlement in Harvey Weinstein lawsuitsAn agreement has been reached to settle for nearly 19 million two sexual misconduct lawsuits ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. New York attorney general announces 19 million settlement in Harvey Weinstein lawsuitsAn agreement has been reached to settle for nearly 19 million two sexual misconduct lawsuits on beha...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. As Japan re-opens, a hospital grapples with coronavirus aftermathDoctors in white coats and blue scrubs sat around a conference room table in June, looking up at a colourful slide projec...

Andhra Irrigation Minister visits victim's house in Nellore assault case

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar on Wednesday visited the house of woman contractual employee of Andhra Pradesh Tourism department hotel in Nellore, who was assaulted by her colleague after she had asked him to wear a mask. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020