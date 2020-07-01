France says Lebanon crisis "alarming", fears violence
France's foreign minister expressed alarm on Wednesday over the crisis in Lebanon and said social discontent could lead to an escalation in violence. risks increasing the risk of violence," he said, referring to recent inter-religious violence.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 19:51 IST
France's foreign minister expressed alarm on Wednesday over the crisis in Lebanon and said social discontent could lead to an escalation in violence. "The situation is alarming, with an economic, financial, social and humanitarian crisis now reinforced by the risks of the coronavirus," Jean-Yves Le Drian told a parliamentary hearing.
"The worsening social crisis ... risks increasing the risk of violence," he said, referring to recent inter-religious violence. He said the government had to implement reforms so that the international community could help Lebanon and that he would head to Beirut soon to make that clear to authorities.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- France
- JeanYves Le Drian
- Beirut
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Concerns mount as Lebanon struggles to take first steps out of crisis
Sanofi's Hudson: "Our heart beats in France"
France gives its drugs industry a shot in the arm to tackle pandemic
France's COVID tracing app hard to link to others, EU official says
Sanofi's Hudson: "Our heart beats in France"