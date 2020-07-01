Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar sets Nov. 8 for election testing democratic reforms

"But Aung San Suu Kyi remains extremely popular with her base - the Bamar majority in the centre of the country - and it is difficult to see any outcome other than another NLD landslide."

Reuters | Naypyitaw | Updated: 01-07-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:39 IST
Myanmar sets Nov. 8 for election testing democratic reforms
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Myanmar state media on Wednesday announced Nov. 8 as the date for a parliamentary election set to serve as a test of the country's first democratic government in half a century.

A statement attributed to union election commission chairman Hla Thein and read out during an evening broadcast by Myanmar Radio and Television said a "multi-party general election for the parliament" would be held on that day. The polls are seen by analysts as an important test of Myanmar's transition away from direct military rule.

Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi won power in a landslide in 2015 that ended decades of junta rule. But her administration has come under pressure internationally over a military crackdown that drove hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims into Bangladesh in 2017.

At home, while Suu Kyi remains overwhelmingly popular, her government has struggled to match sky-high expectations and has had to rebut criticism over escalating fighting with ethnic armed groups and slower-than-expected economic growth. The army continues to wield enormous power under the constitution, which guarantees it control over key ministries, and 25 per cent of seats in parliament.

Monywa Aung Shin, a senior member of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party and editor of its journal, told Reuters by phone the party would compete in all constituencies across Myanmar and was developing its list of candidates. "Just like in 2015, we do believe that we will win a landslide," he said.

A spokesman for the major opposition, the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, could not be reached for comment by Reuters. While the NLD is expected to do better than others in the election, analysts say its large majority could be dented.

"There is greater disaffection with the NLD today, especially among minority ethnic communities," said Richard Horsey, a Myanmar-based political analyst with the International Crisis Group. "But Aung San Suu Kyi remains extremely popular with her base - the Bamar majority in the centre of the country - and it is difficult to see any outcome other than another NLD landslide."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine developers encouraged by immune response but cautious on timeframe

A leading scientist behind the University of Oxfords potential COVID-19 vaccine said on Wednesday the team has seen the right sort of immune response in trials but declined to give a firm timeframe for when it could be ready.Speaking at a p...

GLOBAL ECONOMY-Manufacturing slump eases as world emerges from pandemic

A slump in global manufacturing showed signs of easing in June as a rebound in Chinese and U.S. activity offered some hope the worlds two largest economies may have passed the worst of the devastation caused by the novel coronavirus pandemi...

Nine-month-old child among 6 fresh COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh

Six more persons, including a nine-month-old child, tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Wednesday, taking the tally in the union territory to 446. Four members of a family in sector 50 here contracted the infection, as per the ...

CISF personnel succumbs to COVID-19, 26th death in paramilitary forces

A 35-year-old Central Industrial Security Force CISF personnel has succumbed to coronavirus, taking the total number of fatalities in the paramilitary force due to the infection to eight, officials said on Wednesday. This is also the 26th d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020