SP workers distribute essentials to celebrate Akhilesh Yadav's birthday
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-07-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 22:10 IST
SP workers distributed essentials among the needy to celebrate party chief Akhilesh Yadav's birthday on Wednesday. The 47th birthday of Samajwadi Party president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was celebrated with simplicity as the leader directed workers not to hold any public function but help the poor, party's national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement.
He said party workers distributed wheat, rice, pulses, and clothes among the poor as the birthday was celebrated at several places in Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. He said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wished him over the phone.
Chaudhary said in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Akhilesh had told party workers not to hold any public function but help the poor. Chaudhary said the SP chief's wife Dimple Yadav thanked people for wishing her husband.
