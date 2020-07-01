Haryana BJP leaders discuss coronavirus situation

Left Menu
At the meeting presided over by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the party also took stock of preparations regarding the Baroda bypolls in Sonipat district. Senior state BJP leader Krishan Kumar Bedi told reporters that the chief minister held detailed discussions on the coronavirus situation and sought feedback from legislators.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-07-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 22:34 IST
The Haryana BJP Legislature Party met here on Wednesday for the first time after the coronavirus lockdown was imposed and discussed the impact of the pandemic on the state's economy and government initiatives. At the meeting presided over by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the party also took stock of preparations regarding the Baroda bypolls in Sonipat district.

Senior state BJP leader Krishan Kumar Bedi told reporters that the chief minister held detailed discussions on the coronavirus situation and sought feedback from legislators. The CM told the legislators how the coronavirus situation impacted the state's economy and sought suggestions on how to bring it back on track, sources said.

The sources said Khattar directed them to remain in touch with their constituents and keep updating them about various measures and guidelines of the Centre and state governments. Khattar asked the legislators that the completion of all ongoing developmental projects has to be ensured on time irrespective of the present situation. Bedi said the procurement of wheat, mustard and sunflower during this year was also discussed.

The MLAs praised the arrangements made by the government for the procurement process. Bedi said the “Mera Pani, Meri Virasat" scheme was also discussed.

He said it was informed during the meeting that the scheme aimed at encouraging farmers to move away from water guzzling paddy crop in identified blocks was showing encouraging results. On the bypolls for the Baroda assembly seat in Sonipat district, which has fallen vacant after demise of Congress legislator Shri Krishan Hooda over two months ago, Bedi said the party decided to contest the elections in alliance with the JJP.

“We will fight the polls and win,” he said. He said the issue of the selection of the next Haryana BJP chief did not figure during the meeting.

Bedi said that decision will taken by the party’s central leadership..

