Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northern Ireland's DUP calls on Sinn Fein's O'Neill to step aside

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has called on the region's deputy first minister, of government partner Sinn Fein, to step aside pending a probe into her attendance at a large funeral of a party member, a spokesman said on Thursday. Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster of the DUP asked Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill to apologise on Monday for undermining coronavirus restrictions drawn up by the parties by attending.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 15:31 IST
Northern Ireland's DUP calls on Sinn Fein's O'Neill to step aside

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has called on the region's deputy first minister, of government partner Sinn Fein, to step aside pending a probe into her attendance at a large funeral of a party member, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster of the DUP asked Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill to apologise on Monday for undermining coronavirus restrictions drawn up by the parties by attending. O'Neill said her actions were in line with public health advice. Northern Ireland's power-sharing government was restored in January after a three-year standoff between Sinn Fein and the DUP that threatened the future of the regional assembly formed as party of a 1998 peace agreement.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian retirement home offers 'hug curtain' for safe embrace

Residents of a Belgian retirement home are able to soothe the pain of social distancing measures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic by embracing their loved ones through a hug curtain. Staff at the Jardins de Picardie nursing home near the Fr...

Pondy Collector to get additional charge as health secretary

Puducherry, July 2 PTI District Collector-cum- revenue secretary of Puducherry T Arun will also be Secretary to Health. Arun is an IAS officer of 2013 batch and belonging to AGMUT Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories cadre....

EXPLAINER-How U.S. airlines are trying to stop COVID-19 on flights

As some Americans prepare to travel for the July 4 holiday weekend, and airlines slowly ramp up service, the U.S. government has not changed rules for air travel during the pandemic, leaving airlines to implement their own measures.Most are...

Rallying-Argentina cancelled, Estonia to re-start WRC season in September

World Rally Championship WRC organizers canceled Argentinas postponed round on Thursday while announcing the season, halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, would re-start in Estonia in September. It will be the first time Estonia, home of reignin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020