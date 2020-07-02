Trump holds news briefing at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) -White House

Trump holds news briefing at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:40 IST
President Donald Trump will hold a news briefing at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on Thursday, the White House said.
The announcement followed a better-than-expected jobs report, as government figures showed the U.S. economy created jobs at a record clip in June as more restaurants and bars resumed operations.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- White House
- COVID-19