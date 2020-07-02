Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leader Sonali Phogat bats for women's active role in Khap Panchayats

A Tik Tok star-turned-politician, Phogat had accused Khap panchayat members of not supporting her and being mute spectators instead when a man “indulged” in her “character assassination”. Speaking to reporters at Adampur in Hisar district on Thursday, Phogat referred to the government official’s alleged indecent remarks against her and the subsequent support he drew from a section of Khap, and said she has concluded that women should have active participation in Khaps’ affairs.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-07-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:26 IST
BJP leader Sonali Phogat bats for women's active role in Khap Panchayats

BJP leader Sonali Phogat on Thursday batted for active participation of women in Khap Panchayats or caste-councils, saying she will like to work to see it happen. Sonali Phogat, who had allegedly thrashed a government official accusing him of making indecent remarks against her, was arrested recently and granted bail by a Hisar court on the same day.

After the thrashing incident, Binain Khap, one of the state's prominent caste-councils, had given the state government an ultimatum to arrest Phogat in a week. A Tik Tok star-turned-politician, Phogat had accused Khap panchayat members of not supporting her and being mute spectators instead when a man “indulged” in her “character assassination”.

Speaking to reporters at Adampur in Hisar district on Thursday, Phogat referred to the government official’s alleged indecent remarks against her and the subsequent support he drew from a section of Khap, and said she has concluded that women should have active participation in Khaps’ affairs. She also said she would also work for connecting women with Khaps, which are controlled by men. “During the past 25 days of this episode, I have arrived at the conclusion that an (active) role should be there for women in Khap Panchayats and I will play a role in connecting women to Khaps,” she said.

Replying to a question, Phogat appeared to soften her stand towards the Khaps, and said, “I respect Khap Panchayats and do not treat them wrong in this (on one Khap supporting the official). Panchayat is like a mother. The way a mother does not discriminate amongst her children, Khaps also make impartial decisions.” She, however, raised questions over the lack of woman’s participation in Khap Panchayats. “But where are women in them, where are women? Will only men run society? Women constitute half of the population in any society or any country, and any nation or state which does not take its women along, can never make progress,” she said. “A nation or state progresses only when women are respected and given equal rights,” she asserted.

Khaps are highly influential self-styled caste councils which have drawn flak for controversial diktats on various issues, including the same-gotra (sub-caste) marriages in the past. Khaps, however, have also been known for taking strong stands against social evils like female foeticide and dowry system during the past few years.

Phogat had earlier been booked for allegedly beating Sultan Singh, the secretary of Hisar market committee, at Balsamand village on June 5, police had said. Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls from Adampur in Hisar, a seat retained by senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is the younger son of Haryana’s former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

A video clip, purportedly showing the Hisar BJP leader beating the official with a slipper in full public view had gone viral on social media. Singh had later lodged a complaint with the police against Phogat while denying making any indecent remarks against her and accusing her of beating him up under a "misconception" that he had opposed her in the assembly elections.

After the incident, market committee employees across the state had protested, demanding Phogat’s arrest. Police had also registered a case against Sultan Singh on Phogat‘s complaint under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (act with the intent to insult the modesty of a woman)..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 tally in J-K mounts to 7,849 with 154 new cases; death toll reaches 115

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 7,849 on Thursday with 154 fresh infections, while the death toll reached 115 following the demise of 10 coronavirus patients, officials said. Nine fatalities were reported fro...

Self-subservience, not self-reliance, say Left parties on allowing pvt players in Railways

The Left parties on Thursday opposed the Railways decision to allow private entities in passenger train operations, saying the move not only undermined the basis of Indias self-reliant economy but was anti-people and should be cancelled. Th...

Bihar sees hike in revenue collection,vehicle sales in unlock-1:Sushil Modi

With construction and other business activities picking up during unlock-1, the Bihar government witnessed a jump in revenue collection and vehicle sales in the month of June, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Thursday. ...

Govt steadily increased testing capacity: K'taka Minister

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar held a meeting with senior officials on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. The work is in progress to streamline the process of allocating beds to COVID patients and a new set of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020