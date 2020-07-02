Left Menu
Bharti says she messaged party leaders about cabinet expansion

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti said on Thursday that she sent messages to party leaders about the cabinet expansion of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh.

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti said on Thursday that she sent messages to party leaders about the cabinet expansion of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan on Thursday inducted 28 new members, a dozen of them former Congress MLAs, into his ministry.

"I appeared before special CBI court in Lucknow in a case related to the Ram Janmabhoomi matter and saw the news of MP cabinet expansion on TV," Bharti, a former MP chief minister, tweeted. "Neither have I given any statement on it nor written any letter, but I have sent messages to the party leaders," she added.

She further said that in her messages, she had not said anything about her supporters not getting their due. "I have just talked about balancing social equations in todays expansion. All BJP workers are mine and I belong to them," she said.

"My statements are not related to my ego. I am very much happy with the entry of Jyotiraditya Scindia into the BJP and decimation of Congress in the state. I am also equally happy with Shivraj Singh Chouhan becoming chief minister," the senior saffron leader said. "I believe that the BJP will win all the 24 seats in the by-polls (in Madhya Pradesh)," Bharti added.

"Prior to lockdown, towards the end of February, I had said, when the Congress government was on the verge of collapse...it was my opinion that polls should be held in the state by dissolving the Assembly, under Chouhan's leadership," she said. With the kind of efforts the BJP will make to win 24 byelections, "we would have easily won the entire state," she added.

