Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northern Ireland's O'Neill rejects DUP call to step aside

The DUP called for O'Neill to step aside pending a police probe into a funeral of a party member attended by O'Neill that attracted large crowds, threatening another political crisis in the region's power-sharing government. The devolved executive led by the two parties was only restored in January after a three-year standoff between Sinn Fein and the DUP led to the suspension of the regional assembly formed as part of a 1998 peace agreement.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 02-07-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 23:37 IST
Northern Ireland's O'Neill rejects DUP call to step aside
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill rejected calls on Thursday by her partner in government, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), to stand down temporarily for allegedly undermining COVID-19 restrictions. The DUP called for O'Neill to step aside pending a police probe into a funeral of a party member attended by O'Neill that attracted large crowds, threatening another political crisis in the region's power-sharing government.

The devolved executive led by the two parties was only restored in January after a three-year standoff between Sinn Fein and the DUP led to the suspension of the regional assembly formed as part of a 1998 peace agreement. Northern Ireland First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster said, however, that she would not pull down the government over the issue, telling Irish broadcaster RTE that such a move would "punish everyone in Northern Ireland."

Foster had asked O'Neill to apologize after the funeral of party member and ex-Irish Republican Army (IRA) prisoner Bobby Storey attracted thousands of people onto the streets of Belfast. O'Neill responded by saying she was very satisfied her actions were in line with public health advice and accused parties both in Northern Ireland and the Irish republic who criticized her of "petty attempts to political point score".

The DUP-Sinn Fein government collapsed in 2017 after Foster rejected Sinn Fein calls to step aside pending an investigation into the DUP's handling of a botched green energy scheme. "Michelle O'Neill will not be stepping aside under any circumstances," a Sinn Fein spokesman said on Thursday after the DUP called on her to do so while police review footage for any suspected breaches of laws to control the spread of coronavirus.

Northern Irish police said they had engaged with the funeral organisers before Tuesday's service to highlight the public health advice and the requirement for those attending to adhere to social distancing. "No one wants a political crisis. That is why we asked for and respectfully gave, the Deputy First Minister the opportunity to apologize," senior DUP lawmaker Jeffrey Donaldson told BBC.

"Not only did she not do that... Her tone was arrogant and her behavior was disrespectful of many who have sacrificed so much during this period."

TRENDING

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ocon would be keen to have Alonso as his Renault team mate

French driver Esteban Ocon said on Thursday that he would welcome double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso back to Renault if the team were open to the 38-year-old Spaniard making a comeback with them. Alonso, who left Formula One ...

Officials: Students in Alabama threw COVID contest parties

Several college students in an Alabama city organised COVID-19 parties as a contest to see who would get the virus first, officials said. Tuscaloosa City Councilor Sonya McKinstry said students hosted the parties to intentionally infect eac...

CRPF jawan, militant killed in encounter in Srinagar

A CRPF head constable and a militant were killed in an encounter that broke out late on Thursday night on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmirs Srinagar city, officials said. The encounter took place at Malbagh, a locality near Hazratbal shri...

Longtime U.S. television broadcaster Hugh Downs has died at age 99 -- media reports

Hugh Downs, whose congeniality and authoritative manner allowed him to move between the world of games shows and U.S. network news, has died at the age of 99, according to U.S. media reports. Downs, who hosted the game show Concentration an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020