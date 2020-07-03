Left Menu
Development News Edition

Messages claiming Iran nuclear site fire deepen mystery

The multiple, different claims by a self-described group called the “Cheetahs of the Homeland” included language used by several exiled Iranian opposition organizations, as well as focused almost entirely on Iran's nuclear program, viewed by Israel as a danger to its very existence. The disparate messages, as well as the fact Iran experts had never heard of the group before, raised questions about whether Natanz again had faced sabotage by a foreign nation as it had during the Stuxnet computer virus outbreak believed to have been engineered by the US and Israel.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:45 IST
Messages claiming Iran nuclear site fire deepen mystery

An online video and messages purportedly claiming responsibility for a fire that analysts say damaged a centrifuge assembly plant at Iran's underground Natanz nuclear site deepened the mystery Friday around the incident. The multiple, different claims by a self-described group called the "Cheetahs of the Homeland" included language used by several exiled Iranian opposition organizations, as well as focused almost entirely on Iran's nuclear program, viewed by Israel as a danger to its very existence.

The disparate messages, as well as the fact Iran experts had never heard of the group before, raised questions about whether Natanz again had faced sabotage by a foreign nation as it had during the Stuxnet computer virus outbreak believed to have been engineered by the US and Israel. "If it is proven that our country has been attacked by cyberattacks, we will respond," warned Gen Gholam Reza Jalali, the head of Iran's military unit in charge of combating sabotage, according to a report late Thursday by the Mizan news agency.

Iranian officials have sought to downplay the fire early Thursday, calling it only an "incident" that affected an "industrial shed." However, a released photo and video broadcast by Iranian state television of the site showed a two-story brick building with scorch marks and its roof apparently destroyed. Debris on the ground and a door that looked blown off its hinges suggested an explosion accompanied the blaze. The fire began around 2 am local time in the northwest corner of the Natanz compound in Iran's central Isfahan province, according to data collected by a U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite that tracks fires from space.

Two US-based analysts who spoke to The Associated Press, relying on released pictures and satellite images, identified the affected building as Natanz's new Iran Centrifuge Assembly Center. Iranian nuclear officials did not respond to a request for comment from the AP on the analysts' findings. Before news of the fire became public, the BBC's Persian service says its journalists received emails from the self-proclaimed "Cheetahs of the Homeland" claiming an attack at Natanz.

A video claimed the group included "soldiers from the heart of regime's security organizations" who wanted to stop Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Iran long has maintained its atomic program is for peaceful purposes. However, the International Atomic Energy Agency has said Iran "carried out activities relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device" in a "structured program" through the end of 2003. The video and one written statement also referred to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as "zahhak," a monster in Persian folklore. But the tone across the messages clashed, with one using terminology often associated with Iran's Mujahedeen-e-Khalq exile group and the video seemingly showing Iran's Shiite theocracy as worse than the rule of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. The video also included part of the nationalist song "Ey Iran," which reformists and opposition groups both sing.

The MEK and supporters of the shah's exiled son Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi did not respond to requests for comment. The AP received no response to an email sent to one address associated with the "Cheetahs of the Homeland" statements. The purported group's name, "the Cheetahs of the Homeland," also struck some as odd, given that the "cheetahs" is a nickname of Iran's national football club. Ronen Bergman, an Israeli journalist who works with The New York Times and published a book on the Mossad titled "Rise and Kill First," questioned why an Iranian opposition group would name itself that.

"It's highly unlikely that a serious opposition movement would use such a name, which is probably exactly what the people who came up with it, were aiming people to think," Bergman wrote Friday on Twitter in English, without elaborating..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi quotes from 'Tirukkural' again, now for soldiers in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday quoted from Tamil classic Tirukkural to reinforce that Indian armed forces have always followed the time honoured traditions of valour and honour. Addressing troops during a surprise visit to Ladakh, M...

IG clinch semifinal berth at OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China

Invictus Gaming rebounded from a first-map loss to defeat Royal Never Give Up on Friday and win Group B in the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online China event. With the win, IG 3-0 clinched a berth in the upper-bracket semifinals.RNG 1-1 won the first...

Cycling-Quintana hit by car during training, sustains possible knee injury

Former Giro dItalia winner Nairo Quintana has been hit by a car during training in Colombia and went to a hospital with a possible knee injury, his Arkea-Samsic team said on Friday. Nairo Quintana has been hit by a vehicle during training, ...

Highest single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in India, recovery rate crosses 60 pc

Indias COVID-19 cases soared by over 20,000 in a day for the first time taking the countrys total figure to 6,25,544 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data. The cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020