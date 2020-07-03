Mamata warns TMC leaders of stern action for corruption in Amphan aid distribution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday warned a section of the TMC leaders of stern administrative action for indulging in corruption over distribution of relief materials among people affected by cyclone Amphan and said the party wouldn't stand by the guilty. According to party sources, Banerjee during a closed-door, virtual core committee meeting wondered why party leaders were sitting back at home when "BJP leadership has been hitting the streets regularly against the state government".

With an eye on the 2021 assembly polls, Banerjee announced a series of programmes this month against various "anti-people policies" of the Union government. Banerjee also announced that upcoming July 21 Martyrs' Day rally would be held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our party supremo clearly said nepotism and corruption during the distribution of aid for cyclone Amphan-affected areas won't be tolerated. She has said whoever will be found guilty of indulging in corruption, will have to face the law as stern administrative action will be taken. The party won't stand by them," a senior TMC leader said on condition of anonymity. The development comes in the wake of a spate of protests across the state against the local TMC leadership over alleged corruption in the distribution of relief items.

Several local TMC leaders were recently expelled from the party for their alleged involvement in corruption. Super cyclone Amphan had hit West Bengal on May 20, killing 96 people and leaving a trail of destruction of properties.

During the video conferencing late this evening, with the district leadership, senior party office-bearers and MPs, Banerjee warned party leaders against lackadaisical approach and asked them to reach out to the masses. In a bid to stop the exodus of elected representatives to the saffron camp, Banerjee had assured that most of the sitting MLAs of the party would be given ticket in next year's assembly polls.

"She has asked all the party MLAs to ensure that they win in their own seats and that all the MLAs would be repeated if the seats don't get reserved and said all the MLAs need to win in their own seats," the party leader said. According to the TMC sources, Banerjee, who is also supremo of the TMC, asked party leaders to start block-level campaign, keeping in mind 2021 elections, against the "fake news" spread by the saffron camp.

Some of the public representatives were pulled up during the meeting and were told to be more active in reaching out to the masses, the sources said. She gave examples about how the BJP is hitting the streets regularly against the government, but the TMC leadership has failed to build any movement against the policies of the Centre, they added.

"Mamata di, during the meeting, has told us to counter the fake news campaign of BJP," a party leader said. Banerjee announced during the meeting that there would be a series of protests across the state from July 6 to July 13 against the rising fuel prices, privatisation of railways and the introduction of 100 per cent FDI in the coal sector, Centre's interference in the cooperative banks.

She also announced that that the annual July 21 Martyrs' Day rally would be held virtually and booth level workers of the party will commemorate the day at every booth. "All the booth-level workers would observe the day at their booth areas, and Mamata di would later join the virtual rally in the afternoon and give her speech. This time we are unable to hold the rally in Kolkata, due to the COVID pandemic," a senior TMC leader said.

The TMC holds the Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata every year on July 21 in the memory of 13 Youth Congress activists, who were killed in police firing in 1993. Banerjee was a Youth Congress leader during the time. TMC Rajya Sabha member and district president of South 24 Parganas Subhasish Chakraborty was made treasurer of the party.