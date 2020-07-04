Sushil Modi sends swab sample for COVID-19 test after attending event with infected BJP leader

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday sent his swab sample for COVID-19 test after he attended a function with Legislative Council Acting Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh, who has been found infected with the highly contagious disease. Besides Sushil Modi, samples of some officials and his staff members have been sent for testing, sources close to the deputy chief minister said.

"Deputy CM has sent his swab sample today for COVID-19 testing. Besides, samples of around 10 other officials and staff of the deputy chief minister's office have been sent for testing," they said. Sushil Modi along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others had shared the dais with Singh, a BJP leader, at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected MLCs here on July 1.

Kumar has also sent his sample for COVID-19 test.