Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanye West says he's running for President in 2020 elections

If he were to launch a campaign for the upcoming elections on November 3, West will go up against President Donald Trump, of whom he has been a vocal supporter, and Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden. According to NBC, during a speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015, West said he was planning on running for president in 2020.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-07-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 11:01 IST
Kanye West says he's running for President in 2020 elections
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Rapper Kanye West has announced that he is running for the office of President this year. The multiple Grammy winner took to social media on country's 244th Independence Day (July 4) to share the news.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!" West wrote on Twitter using a hashtag #2020VISION. If he were to launch a campaign for the upcoming elections on November 3, West will go up against President Donald Trump, of whom he has been a vocal supporter, and Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

According to NBC, during a speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015, West said he was planning on running for president in 2020. The recording artiste also opened up about taking a political plunge as recently as November 2019.

"When I run for president in 2024, we would've created so many jobs that I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk," he had said at an event. The "Power" hitmaker and his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian have often visited Trump at the White House in the last few years.

West has also often been spotted wearing the signature Trump campaign 'Make America Great Again' cap. On his announcement, he received backing from Kardashian, who retweeted his post with an emoji of the American flag, and Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

"You have my full support!" tweeted Musk..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Croats vote in close parliamentary race as virus spikes

Amid a spike of new coronavirus cases, voters in Croatia cast ballots on Sunday in what is expected be a close parliamentary race that could push the latest European Union member state further to the right. The ballot is expected to produce...

Record single-day spike of 24,850 COVID-19 cases, 613 deaths in India

Eds adding details of cases in states New Delhi, July 5 PTI&#160;With a record single-day surge of 24,850 coronavirus infections and 613 fatalities, Indias COVID-19 caseload zoomed to&#160;6,73,165, while the death toll climbed to 19,268 ...

Feeling yet to sink in but my life hasn't changed at all: Cummins on IPL big bucks

Its been six months since he struck IPL gold with a record-breaking bid but Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins says his life hasnt changed one bit because he has never been the sort to be too affected by either success or failure. The wo...

St Stephen's registration process from July 7-18; interviews to be held online

Delhi Universitys St Stephens College will commence its registration process on Tuesday and will conduct online interviews in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the college said on Sunday. The registration process will commence on July 7 and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020