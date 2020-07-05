TDP's Kollu Raveendra 'implicated' in YSRCP leader murder case by state govt: Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government of conspiring to implicate former Minister Kollu Raveendra in the murder case of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao in Machilipatnam. Naidu slammed the YSRCP government and the state police for 'implicating and arresting' Kollu Raveendra.

The former chief minister said that Raveendra was being targeted by YSRCP leaders. "The fact is that he had a very clean public record all through his political career," he added. Taking part in a teleconference with TDP senior leaders, the AP Opposition Leader asserted that the murder of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao was the result of an old rivalry. "In 2013, one Chinta Surendra was murdered and the Bhaskar Rao murder was a revenge killing," he added

TDP chief also slammed the ruling party for bringing in a "vicious culture" of implicating political rivals and opponents in criminal cases without even a preliminary investigation. "The murdered Moka Bhaskar Rao was himself an accused number 5 in Chinta Surendra murder. But, after YSRCP government came to power, Bhaskar Rao's name was removed from the charge sheet. There was also a rowdy sheet against Bhaskar Rao and it was withdrawn after YSRCP came to power," he added.

He further said that the TDP would hold protests on Monday against the YSRCP government. (ANI)