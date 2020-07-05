Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP cabinet expansion: BJP MLA writes to CM, says people upset

"I can understand your difficulties but people can't," he said in the letter to the CM, apparently a reference to Congressman-turned-BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia whose loyalists managed to corner a sizable share of the berths. "I request you (Chouhan) to take charge (as guardian minister) of Rewa and Jabalpur divisions to calm down the people.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-07-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 20:36 IST
MP cabinet expansion: BJP MLA writes to CM, says people upset

Resentment over Thursday's expansion of the BJP government's cabinet in Madhya Pradesh continued with ruling party MLA Ajay Vishnoi shooting off a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Vishnoi's letter, sent on Saturday, claimed there was resentment among the people of Jabalpur and Rewa divisions.

Vishnoi (68) is a former state minister and four-time MLA, currently representing Jabalpur's Patan seat. "I can understand your difficulties but people can't," he said in the letter to the CM, apparently a reference to Congressman-turned-BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia whose loyalists managed to corner a sizable share of the berths.

"I request you (Chouhan) to take charge (as guardian minister) of Rewa and Jabalpur divisions to calm down the people. For your information, (Congress leader) Digvijay Singh, while he was MP chief minister, acted as in charge (guardian) minister of Jabalpur. Hope you will accept my request," he said in the letter. Vishnoi is an old party loyalist and, in 1983, was Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president, and Chouhan served as the wing's state secretary.

On Thursday, a supporter of Indore BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola tried to immolate himself after the cabinet expansion. Mendola, a loyalist of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was not given a ministerial berth in the expansion.

While replying to a query about the tussle over the portfolios which is delaying the allocation, Vishnoi told reporters in Jabalpur on Sunday, "The party's image is getting sullied." "Three to four days delay in allotment of portfolios had never happened in the past, nor our chief minister had to rush to Delhi," he added, while referring to Chouhan's visit to Delhi reportedly to discuss the portfolio allocation with the party's central leadership..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

VG, CDEC win playoff openers at OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China

Vici Gaming and CDEC Gaming advanced to the upper-bracket semifinals with wins on Sunday at the OGA Dota Pit 2020 Online China event. In their victory, VG dropped the first map to Team Aster in 33 minutes but rebounded with 50- and 41-minut...

Victory Five, FunPlus Phoenix stay hot at LPL Summer Split

Victory Five and FunPlus Phoenix completed Week 5 action with victories on Sunday in Chinas League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. Victory Five 6-2, plus-8 differential strengthened their hold on second place with a sweep of...

Ecuador indigenous group frees hostages after return of corpse amid pandemic

An indigenous group in the Ecuadorean Amazon has released six hostages after authorities returned the body of a leader who according to the government died of COVID-19, police said late on Saturday.Members of the Shuar Kumay community last ...

Too soon to say if safe to hold Republican convention in Florida -U.S. official

A top Trump administration health official said on Sunday it was not clear whether it will be safe to hold the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville next month, as Florida sees record numbers of coronavirus cases. The Republican Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020