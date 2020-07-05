Laluji very important in the phase the country is going through, says Tejashwi Yadav at RJD's foundation day

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that his father and senior party leader, Lalu Prasad Yadav, is very important in the phase the country is going through. Tejashwi was speaking at the 24th foundation celebrations of the RJD in Patna today, earlier he along with elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, and other leaders carried out a cycle rally along with supporters as a mark of protest against the hike in fuel prices.

"Laluji is very important in the phase the country is going through currently. Laluji especially should be in the Parliament today, everybody is missing his presence," Tejashwi said. "In the last 15 years we were not even in power, still we apologised and asked for forgiveness. Only those who have a spine can bend, the others crawl. We have never compromised with the ideology, had we done so then I would have been the chief minister today," he said.

His statements come ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held later this year. A poster war between the ruling JDU and RJD has ensued in the state. (ANI)