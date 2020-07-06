Chandrababu Naidu appeals Centre to look into Andhra govt's 'SMS testing racket'

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday slammed Andhra Pradesh Government for allegedly running an "SMS testing racket" through which people in Anantapur who had not given their samples have also received SMSes declaring them to be negative/positive. He has further appealed to the Centre to probe this matter immediately. Naidu took to Twitter, posted the video, and wrote, "From the beginning, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government has cheated people and the Centre regarding COVID Testing numbers. A video from Anantapur District is proof of that. People who had not even given their samples have received SMSes declaring them to be negative/positive."

"Shocked that a Government can stoop to such level to cover their failures. 'One Million COVID tests' narrative woven by the Andhra Pradesh Government is either a sham/scam. I request the Centre to look into this immediately and expose the criminal motive behind the 'SMS Testing Racket' run by the Government," he added. Andhra Pradesh has so far reported 18,697 COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)