Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany spent over $1B to cover costs linked to US troops

Germany wasn't notified of the move, which came after Trump branded the NATO ally “delinquent” for failing to pay enough for its own defence, by not meeting a goal set in 2014 for members to halt budget cuts and move toward spending at least 2 per cent of gross national product on defense by 2024. Trump has stressed that the German economy benefits from spending by the US troops based there.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 06-07-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:52 IST
Germany spent over $1B to cover costs linked to US troops
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The German government has paid more than USD 1 billion over the past decade to cover costs related to the stationing of US troops in Germany, according to the finance ministry in Berlin. The ministry provided the figures in reply to a query from opposition Left Party lawmaker Brigitte Freihold. The reply was obtained Monday by The Associated Press and was first reported by German news agency dpa.

The German government paid a total of 982.4 million euros ($1.1 billion) between 2010 and 2019, according to the finance ministry. Of that, 648.5 million euros went into construction work. Last month, US President Donald Trump said that he is ordering a major reduction in troop strength in Germany, from around 34,500 personnel down to 25,000.

Germany is a hub for US operations in the Middle East and Africa. Germany wasn't notified of the move, which came after Trump branded the NATO ally "delinquent" for failing to pay enough for its own defense, by not meeting a goal set in 2014 for members to halt budget cuts and move toward spending at least 2 percent of the gross national product on defense by 2024.

Trump has stressed that the German economy benefits from spending by the US troops based there. According to NATO figures, Germany is spending about 1.38 percent of GDP on its defense budget. Berlin aims to hit 1.5 percent by 2024 and insists that this level of spending allows it to meet NATO's defense planning goals. The U.S. — at around 3.4 percent of GDP — spends more on defense than all 29 other allies combined.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Instead of fixing accountability, UP govt falsely propagating "crime is over": Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that Uttar Pradesh accounts for one-third of the total crimes against Dalits. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader slammed Adityanath government for falsely propagating that there is no cri...

Eco package, opening up of economy post lock down have begun showing results: Survey

The&#160;opening up of Indias economy post lockdown and implementation of the economic package unveiled by the government have started showing results on the ground with initial signs of improvement in the performance of businesses now visi...

Ampere Vehicles acquires Noida-based e-rickshaw firm Bestway Agencies with 74 pc stake

Ampere Vehicles, the electric arm of Greaves Cotton, on Monday announced the acquisition of Noida-based e-rickshaw firm Bestway Agencies BAPL with a 74 per cent stake. Bestway sells e-rickshaws under the ELE brand with a strong B2C presence...

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

These days, Mia Khalifa is always on the headlines. She recently undergone rhinoplasty surgery. After a few hours of her surgery, news got viral that Mia Khalifa died.Mia Khalifa has got a new supportive online fraternity among her TikTok f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020