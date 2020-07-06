Odisha: BJD MLA Bishnu Das passes away at 66

Bishnu Das passed, former Odisha minister and Biju Janata Dal MLA from Tirtol, passed away at a private hospital here on Monday. He was 66. As per officials, he was rushed to hospital after he complained of uneasiness earlier today.

Expressing grief over the demise of Das, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that he was a popular leader, skilled organiser and an able administrator. "His contribution to the development of Jagatsinghpur region was exemplary, he had dedicated his life for the upliftment of the poor, backward classes and the distressed" Patnaik said

Das was a former minister and six time MLA from Tirtol constituency. He was elected as Rajya Sabha member in 2016. Later in 2017, he resigned from Rajya Sabha after being appointed as deputy chairman of Odisha State planing Board. (ANI)