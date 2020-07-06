Macron creates three super ministries to lead coronavirus recovery

France is creating three beefed-up ministries for finance, social affairs and the environment in response to the coronavirus shockwaves convulsing the economy, part of a reshuffle by Emmanuel Macron as he recasts his presidency.

Macron's chief of staff Alexis Kohler said Bruno Le Maire would stay at the helm of a Finance Ministry tasked with steering France out the worst economic depression in decades, now in full control of the budget. Elisabeth Borne will take charge of an enhanced Labour and Social Affairs ministry just as the downturn unravels Macron's hard-fought gains on unemployment and the president seeks to reset relations with unions and voters after waves of protests. She previously led the Ministry for Ecological and Inclusive Transition.

Former Green party politician Barbara Pompili will run a dedicated Environment Ministry as Macron and his new prime minister seek more emphasis on green policies to drive an economic rebound and build a sustainable future for companies like Air France and Renault. The reshuffle comes eight days after Macron's party took a drubbing in local elections that saw the Greens surge in major cities like Lyon, Bordeaux and Strasbourg.